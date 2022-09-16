Cash, bulk fentanyl of ‘2,000 potentially fatal doses’ found at Surrey store during RCMP search

‘We will be keeping a close eye on this location,’ police say

Cash and drugs found by Surrey RCMP at a business in City Centre. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

While conducting a search warrant Aug. 30, Surrey RCMP say they found illicit drugs and a large amount of cash in a convenience store in the 10200-block of City Parkway, in City Centre.

Officers found 230 grams of bulk and pre-packed fentanyl, 38 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of cocaine, 38 grams of hydromorphone pills, 278 grams of marijuana and $150,000 cash.

“The bulk fentanyl alone represents over 2,000 potentially fatal doses taken off our streets,” says Cst. Sarbjit K. Sangha, Surrey RCMP media relations officer.

“We will be keeping a close eye on this location, which has been a hot spot for drug dealing and violence.”

Investigators believed that the business was being used to facilitate drug trafficking in the area.

Anyone with information regarding drug trafficking in their neighbourhood is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

