Caregiver, society charged in death of developmentally disabled B.C. woman

The victim was not given the ‘necessities of life,’ police said

A caregiver and the society that contracted her have been charged in connection to the 2018 death of a 54-year-old woman with developmental disabilities, Coquitlam RCMP said Wednesday.

Police said Astrid Charlotte Dahl, 51, has been charged with criminal negligence causing death following a 15-month investigation into the woman’s death in a private home on Oct. 13, 2018.

At the time of the woman’s death, Dahl was in a residential home sharing agreement with Kinsight Community Society. The society and Dahl were both charged with failing to perform a legal duty to provide necessaries.

Police said their probe determined that the woman did not receive the “necessities of life,” which include food, shelter, medical attention and protection from harm.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin called the case a “very sad situation.”

“We know these charges can’t bring the victim back, but perhaps they give a voice to a vulnerable person who couldn’t speak for herself,” he said.

Both Dahl and the director of Kinsight are scheduled to appear in court on March 9.

