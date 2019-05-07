Car submerged in Nicomekl River ‘a medical issue’: RCMP

Driver taken to hospital, according to police spokesperson

A vehicle is partially submerged in the Nicomekl River, near King George Boulevard. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A vehicle that ended up partially submerged in the Nicomekl River in South Surrey Tuesday afternoon was the result of a “medical issue” for the driver, according to Surrey RCMP.

Around 2 p.m., a black sedan could be seen in the river, near King George Boulevard, submerged up to the vehicle’s side windows.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko told Peace Arch News that one person was taken by police to hospital.

“We’re going to look into it, but first and foremost we hope (the person) gets the help they need,” she said.



