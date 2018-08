Incident reported at the east end of the eastbound lanes, just over the Port Mann Bridge

Alexis Grace photo A car fire blocks the eastbound (Surrey exit) from Hwy. 1 just over the Port Mann Bridge on Friday afternoon.

A car fire Friday afternoon is reportedly blocking the 152 Street (Surrey) off-ramp lanes of Hwy. No. 1 just over the Port Mann Bridge in North Surrey .

According to media reports issued at 2:37 p.m., the fire is blocking the eastbound lane at the east end of the off ramp lanes.

Drivers were being advised to take the Hwy 1 through-lanes as an alternate route.

A tweeted picture from @AlexisGrace_AG shows a vehicle fully involved in the fire.