Car and traffic control vehicle collide near Alex Fraser Bridge

Two people were reportedly taken to hospital after a crash near the Alex Fraser Bridge Wednesday night.
The collision happened northbound along Highway 91 at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Aug. 14.
A Black Press freelancer at the scene said it appeared that a car “slammed into the rear of a traffic control vehicle” in a construction zone.
The car suffered significant damage.
The condition of those reportedly transported to hospital is not yet known.
No word on what factors may have played a role in this collision.
More to come..
