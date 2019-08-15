A car and a traffic control vehicle were involved in a collision on Wednesday (Aug. 14) along Highway 91 near the Alex Fraser Bridge. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Car and traffic control vehicle collide near Alex Fraser Bridge

Two people reportedly taken to hospital after collision on Highway 91 Wednesday night

Two people were reportedly taken to hospital after a crash near the Alex Fraser Bridge Wednesday night.

The collision happened northbound along Highway 91 at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Aug. 14.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said it appeared that a car “slammed into the rear of a traffic control vehicle” in a construction zone.

The car suffered significant damage.

The condition of those reportedly transported to hospital is not yet known.

No word on what factors may have played a role in this collision.

More to come..

