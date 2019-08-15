Car and traffic control vehicle collide near Alex Fraser Bridge

Two people reportedly taken to hospital after collision on Highway 91 Wednesday night

A car and a traffic control vehicle were involved in a collision on Wednesday (Aug. 14) along Highway 91 near the Alex Fraser Bridge. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Two people were reportedly taken to hospital after a crash near the Alex Fraser Bridge Wednesday night.

The collision happened northbound along Highway 91 at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Aug. 14.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said it appeared that a car “slammed into the rear of a traffic control vehicle” in a construction zone.

The car suffered significant damage.

The condition of those reportedly transported to hospital is not yet known.

No word on what factors may have played a role in this collision.

More to come..

