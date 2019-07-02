(Unsplash)

Cannabis use jumped 40 per cent in Canada between 2013 and 2017, UN report says

Report says there was a 40 per cent increase in usage of the drug between 2013 and 2017

The United Nations’ latest world drug report shows more Canadians started using cannabis each year in the lead-up to the drug’s legalization for recreational use.

The report says there was a 40 per cent increase in usage of the drug between 2013 and 2017, which it attributes to a decrease in the perception of risk around cannabis use and the national debate around legalization.

It says the increase in Canada during this time was more pronounced in adults aged 20 or older, while it declined among young people aged 19 or younger.

According to the UN, Cannabis use overall is still higher among people between the ages of 15 and 24 than people who are 25 and older.

At just over 23 per cent, more people in British Columbia used cannabis in 2017 than elsewhere in the country, while the report says Nova Scotia and Manitoba were also above the national average of 15 per cent.

The UN says it’s too early to assess the impact of the legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada and jurisdictions in the U.S., but early trends are worth monitoring, including the persistence of organized crime groups profitting from the drug.

VIDEO: Cannabis edibles may drive up life insurance premiums

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: ‘Flying’ car claims a life in Langley on Canada Day
Next story
Fire rips through Surrey townhouse

Just Posted

Fire rips through Surrey townhouse

Black Press freelancer said the fire impacted two units

PHOTOS: Cloverdale celebrates Canada Day in a big way

Festivities at Cloverdale Fairgrounds expected to be the biggest party in Western Canada

PHOTOS: Canada Day celebrated in White Rock

Thousands of people visit the beach for annual Canaday Day by the Bay event

VIDEO: Venue switch a hit for 20th annual Surrey Pride

Event included drag performances and cultural, literary expo

VIDEO: Dancers battle it out at Surrey’s first Street Dance Showcase

The city’s ‘grassroots dance community’ was welcome to showcase their skills at Civic Plaza

VIDEO: Canada celebrates 152nd birthday with fireworks and flybys

Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds among high-profile celebrities at Parliament Hill party

Canucks sign free agents Myers, Benn to bolster defence

Both blue-liners played junior hockey in B.C.

UPDATE: ‘Flying’ car claims a life in Langley on Canada Day

VIDEO: Emergency crews will be on scene of two serious crashes in Langley Monday for several hours

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 20 questions on Canadian facts

Protesters crash controversial pastor’s sermon in Castlegar

First ‘Mighty Men’s Conference’ in Canada doesn’t go unchallenged

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

TransLink fares to go up on July 1

Fares will increase by a few cents to a few dollars

Kevin Durant to leave Golden State Warriors, sign with Brooklyn Nets

A ruptured right Achilles tendon could keep him out the entire next season

Crash snarls traffic on Golden Ears Bridge

Canada Day long weekend traffic was slow Sunday afternoon

Most Read