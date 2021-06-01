Cannabis, intoxication offenders cited in White Rock on the weekend

White Rock RCMP had another busy weekend doling out tickets to those flouting the rules along the city’s waterfront.

According to a tweet issued Monday (May 31), more than three-and-a-half dozen violations were issued during extra patrols and enforcement that are planned to continue throughout the summer months “to ensure the safety & comfort of all.”

Reminder, @WhiteRockRCMP have extra patrols & enforcement at the #WhiteRock beach to ensure the safety & comfort of all. Over the weekend, over 43 violations issued for consume liquor/intox in public, cannabis smoking on the promenade, rail trespass & various traffic offences. pic.twitter.com/R0DsSw2Qbb — White Rock RCMP (@WhiteRockRCMP) May 31, 2021

The most recent offenders were cited for consuming liquor or being intoxicated in public; smoking cannabis on the promenade; trespassing on the waterfront rail line; and various traffic offences.

In all, more than 43 tickets were issued, and Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls said those include 11 for consuming liquor or cannabis in a public place – citations that come with a $230 fine and are indicative of an increase in substance use.

Pauls said the weekend’s call volume, at 85, was similar to other good-weather weekends, “however, as asked for by the residents of White Rock, we are ensuring that the Promenade, beach and Marine Drive continue to be a place for families and friends to enjoy by maintaining enforcement efforts to those that choose to be selective about the law.”

He added that while analysis of proactive policing efforts in May is ongoing, it is clear that the month far exceeded April in terms of violations and written notices issued throughout the city, with “at least a 100% increase… exceeding 400 documented interactions in May.”

“I should note that the increase in our visibility and enforcement does not equate to an increase in issues, we just want to maintain the tone that the community wants – a friendly and safe place no matter what time of day or night it is in White Rock,” Pauls added.

Two weeks ago, police announced having issued multiple tickets for beach fires, public intoxication and more.

