File photo Proposed White Rock bylaws would allow for a pilot retail operation, regulate areas in which cannabis smoking would be prohibited.

Cannabis bylaws on White Rock agenda

Council vote would advance framework for legalized use and retail

White Rock council will vote tonight (July 9) on two bylaws connected with impending recreational cannabis legalization.

An amendment to the city’s zoning bylaw would provide for a temporary use permit to allow a single cannabis retail store in the city as a pilot program – part of the city’s “limited and gradual” approach to introducing cannabis retailing in the city once it legalized nationally in October.

If given first and second readings at tonight’s meeting, the proposed amendment bylaw will move forward to a public hearing – as yet unscheduled – for further input.

An amendment to the city’s public health smoking protection bylaw – which will specifically add cannabis to tobacco as a substance that may not be smoked in already-defined areas – is also on the council agenda for first, second and third readings.

Previous story
B.C. crews sent to help fight devastating wildfires in Ontario, Quebec
Next story
Gateway design before White Rock council

Just Posted

Bee beards to return at Cloverdale’s annual Honeybee Festival

Free family event to take place July 14, 15 at Honeybee Centre

Surrey RCMP looking for missing man

Jason Benneke, 31, has been missing since last Thursday

Corvette rolls into White Rock garden

Driver fortunate injuries weren’t more serious: fire chief

RCMP investigate pepper-spray assault in Cloverdale

Two assaults involving pepper spray were reported in Surrey last weekend

Police looking for help to ID suspects in Surrey shooting

It’s related to a shooting one year ago in the 7700-block of 147A Street in Newton

VIDEO: Dragons win ‘for Raph’ in basketball championship on Surrey court where teen played

In Sunday’s final, local minor pro team beat Oklahoma City squad at Panorama Ridge Secondary gym

Details revealed about 2016 kidnap-torture cases in B.C.

Langley woman sentenced to five years for two abductions

DEA confirms involvement in RCMP’s Ucluelet homicide investigation

“We stay in our lane, which is drug crimes. That’s where we stay.”

Country band happy to return to Cloverdale for cancer-fighting concert

The Washboard Union among performers at Gone Country fundraiser on July 21

B.C. crews sent to help fight devastating wildfires in Ontario, Quebec

Both provinces helped B.C. during the 2017 wildfire season

Keep local government auditor, B.C. small business group says

John Horgan promised to scrap it, ministry now reviewing it

New Fraser Valley pro basketball team set to take flight

CEBL team to announce nickname, logo and colours on July 16

Variable speed limits coming to some B.C. highways

The variable limits are expected to be in operation next summer, at an estimated cost of $25 million

Former Green party candidate on trial for denying Holocaust

Monika Schaefer ran unsuccessfully for the Greens in Alberta’s Yellowhead riding in 2006, 2008 and 2011

Most Read