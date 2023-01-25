Canfor is closing its Houston sawmill in April, calling the move temporary pending a decision to build a new one. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Canfor is closing its Houston sawmill in April, calling the move temporary pending a decision to build a new one. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Canfor closing its Houston mill in April amid weak market; new facility under consideration

Closure being called ‘temporary’ pending decision by Canfor board

Canfor is closing its Houston mill in early spring, citing weak markets making its continued operation uneconomical.

A statement released by the company this afternoon is calling the closure temporary, saying there is a plan to rebuild the facility with newer equipment but that it hinges on approval by Canfor’s board of directors.

“It’s expected that it will take about two years to construct the facility, if approved by the board of directors,” the statement indicated.

The company expects to have a rebuilding plan ready for consideration by the end of the second quarter of this year.

“Project planning, scoping, preliminary engineering and budgeting are underway,” the company said.

Employees were gathered at the mill today to hear the news.

The closure not only affects the several hundred workers at the mill but loggers and contractors and others who supply the mill with logs and service its operations.

“Our intention is to build a new, modern facility here that can compete with plants around the world. That is what will ultimately create greater stability for employees, our contractors and the community,” the company statement added.

The closure is expected to take place around April once the mill’s existing inventory of logs has been processed and a systematic shutdown of equipment can take place.

The mill is the economic mainstay of Houston, a community that has already felt the effects of a downturn in the lumber industry when another major mill closed there in 2014.

A transition committee is being formed to guide employees through employment insurance claims, new job opportunities and other government programs.

Also closing, and for good, is Canfor’s sawmill and pellet plant in Chetwynd. The last days there are also expected in April.

MORE NEWS: 66 more potential graves identified at former residential school in B.C.’s Cariboo region


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
$213K fine issued to Coastal GasLink pipeline for environmental breach in northwest B.C.

Just Posted

Peace Arch Hospital doctor Amir Behboudi, front, with puppeteer and ventriloquist Kellie Haines, Magrau and UBC medical student Tsz Shing (Brandon) Ng pose with Beyond Your Eye Productions’ Carmen Klotz left, and Sharron Bates during a video filming session. (contributed photo)
Making the ER less scary for kids: Peace Arch Hospital doctor enlists help of puppeteer

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Surrey school grad helps NCAA student-athletes cope with transition from university sports

Alex Blanarou of Surrey was killed in Abbotsford on Dec. 28, 2017 at the age of 24. The first of three men to plead guilty in the case has now been sentenced.
Get-away driver sentenced in 2017 killing of Surrey man in Abbotsford

Historic Stewart Farm reopens for the season on Feb. 1, with new programming for 2023 to include a Silent Film Club. The earliest mention of local silent-film screenings in the Surrey Gazette advertised a silent film at the Pavilion Theatre in White Rock in 1926 and the White Rock Theatre in 1927. (Contributed image)
Silent Film Club launching at South Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm