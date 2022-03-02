Candlelight vigil for Ukraine in Surrey on Saturday

It will begin at 6:30 p.m., March 5, at the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of St. Mary in Whalley at 10765 - 135A St.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of St. Mary in Whalley is holding a candelight vigil on Saturday evening to pray for the Ukrainian people as Russia continues to wage war on them.

Reverend Mykhaylo Pozdyk will perform a “Molieben” prayer service for those suffering in Ukraine, on the steps at 6:30 pm. A Molieben service, says church member and vigil organizer Gjoa Andrichuk, includes a reading from the Gospel of Matthew. “It’s quite a sequential, organized, shorter service.”

The church is located at 10765 – 135A St., about a block from Gateway SkyTrain Station.

READ ALSO: Pray for Ukraine, Surrey reverend pleads

Andrichuk asks people to come “15-30” minutes in advance if they wish to buy a candle for $5 with proceeds being donated to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

She notes the Government of Canada will match every donation made by individual Canadians to the Canadian Red Cross’s Crisis Appeal between Feb. 24 and March 18, up to a maximum of $10 million, with those donations supporting victims of the conflict.

“I bought 1,000 candles, you never know if it catches on,” she said. “If people are so moved and they want to come.”



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Surrey