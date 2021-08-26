Cloverdale - Langley City Centrist candidate Rama G. Ahmad said he decided to run for the fledgling new organization after hearing complaints about established parties. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Cloverdale - Langley City Centrist candidate Rama G. Ahmad said he decided to run for the fledgling new organization after hearing complaints about established parties. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Canadidate for newly-formed Centrist party running in Cloverdale – Langley City

Rana G. Ahmad says it’s time for ‘real change’

Cloverdale businessman Rana G. Ahmad is running for the newly-formed Centrist party in Cloverdale-Langley City.

Ahmad, a realtor who lives in Cloverdale, said he decided to run after hearing criticism of the established parties.

“Most people are complaining about the main parties,” Ahmad said.

“We need real change.”

Among local issues Ahmad listed were deterioration of housing, congestion and general quality of life.

Ontario-based Centrist Party of Canada was founded in 2020 by neurologist Dr. Abdul Qayyum Rana, who established the World Parkinson’s Program, a Canadian charitable organization dedicated to improving the lives of those with Parkinson’s disease by proving free medications and other supportive services.

Centrist is listed as an “eligible” party for registration by Elections Canada, meaning it has met all of the legal requirements to be registered, other than running a candidate in a general election or by-election.

Such parties are eligible to run candidates in federal elections but will not be considered registered by Elections Canada until they have contested an election.

A statement on the party website says Dr. Rana “strongly believes that parties promoting extremist right-wing or left-wing political agendas fail to work on common ground which is necessary to progress in a democratic society. In his views, extremism and hyper-partisanship only divide Canadians and weaken us as a nation.”

Among other thing, the leader has called for more transparency in government, development of LNG in British Columbia, saying it could add more than 96,000 jobs yearly across Canada, increasing the age limit of recreational use of marijuana, and not allowing home growing.

“Canadians know that this federal election is only to change Liberal minority to Liberal majority government since [the] Liberal government has been working on vote buying by spending taxpayer’s money recklessly,” Dr. Rana said.

READ ALSO: People’s Party of Canada fields Langley candidates

READ ALSO: SkyTrain, housing and cost of living among top issues listed by Langley candidates

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canada Election 2021CloverdaleLangleyLangley City

Previous story
Man facing charges after biting police dog during altercation on Downtown Eastside

Just Posted

Guildford’s new Baird Blackstone Building supportive housing project is named for William Baird Blackstone (inset photo), who died last January. Managed by Lookout Housing and Health Society, the building includes 61 studio units for people experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness. (Building photo: Tom Zillich)
Surrey ‘in dire need’ of more supportive housing units like those in new Blackstone building

White Rock Players Club cast members (left to right) Kaden Chad (Sir Lancelot), Tony Loyer (Patsy), Jerret Swartz (Sir Bedevere), James T. Walker (King Arthur), Jake Hildebrand (Sir Robin) and co-director Dann Wilhelm (Sir Galahad) reflect on the comedic chaos that is Monty Python’s Spamalot, presented – in keeping with pandemic rules - Sept. 8 to Oct. 3 at the White Rock Playhouse. Contributed photo
Monty Python musical an ambitious challenge for White Rock Players Club

White Rock-raised hockey player Colton Gillies in action with Dinamo Riga of Russia’s KHL league a few seasons ago. (Photo: twitter.com/CompleteHkyNews)
NHL vet Gillies returns to help coach ‘the new game’ to Surrey Eagles players

National Dog Day (Aug. 26) was launched in 2005 to raise awareness of dogs needing rescue and encourage appreciation of family and working dogs. (Contributed photo)
PHOTOS: Pick of the litter – a tribute to our four-legged friends on National Dog Day