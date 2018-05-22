A Cuban flag is seen flying at half-mast near a state of national hero Jose Marti, marking the start of two days of national mourning, in Havana, Cuba, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Caribe Sol said Monday that Cubana Airlines was resuming operations after the passenger jet crash on Friday killed 111 people.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ramon Espinosa

Canadians stranded in Cuba after plane crash returning home

Montreal-based travel agency says hundreds of Canadians who were stuck in Cuba since a plane crash last week are returning home

A Montreal-based travel agency says hundreds of Canadians who were stuck in Cuba since a plane crash last week are returning home.

Caribe Sol said Monday that Cubana Airlines was resuming operations after the passenger jet crash on Friday killed 111 people.

The agency said on its Facebook page that 346 tourists who had booked through Caribe Sol would be flown back to Canada Monday and Tuesday. It said some other passengers had already returned home on other airlines.

Cuba’s largest airline grounded all its flights on Friday after a Boeing 737 crashed soon after takeoff and landed in a fireball on the outskirts of Havana.

Three people had survived the crash, but a 23-year-old woman died of her injuries on Monday.

The two remaining survivors, also from Cuba, remain in a Havana hospital in critical condition.

Related:3 survivors after airliner with 110 aboard crashes in Cuba

Related: Plane with 104 on board crashes on takeoff in Cuba

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Congressional leaders to review information on Russia probe
Next story
As summit looms, North Korean media return to angry tone

Just Posted

Cloverdale Rodeo finishes with thousands in prizes, Will Senger memorial

Overall, more than 21,000 people came to the rodeo over the four days

2018 Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair Round-up

Looking back on the community events, rodeo and country fair that took place over May long weekend

Arrest made in last week’s double shooting in East Van

Carleton Stevens, 37, is charged with attempted murder and remains in custody

Delta police ask for help to find missing senior

Howard Venus was last seen at 10:45 a.m. on May 20 at Delta Hospital

RCMP warns public after woman allegedly groped in Newton

Officers appealing for any information that may lead to a suspect identification

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

5 to start your day

Cloverdale Rodeo a rousing success, man arrested in East Van shooting and more

You can now tap your credit card to take public transit

TransLink unveils new feature ahead of busy tourist season

The Cult in Abbotsford on ‘tri-headlining’ tour with Stone Temple Pilots, Bush

August concert date at Abbotsford Centre

Canada’s G7 goal on development: luring private capital to poor nations

G7 finance and international development ministers convene in British Columbia next week

Congressional leaders to review information on Russia probe

Trump said he will “demand” that the Justice Department open an investigation into whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign

Tall ships return to Blaine in June

The vessels Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain offer ‘a glimpse into our historic past’

Canadians stranded in Cuba after plane crash returning home

Montreal-based travel agency says hundreds of Canadians who were stuck in Cuba since a plane crash last week are returning home

As summit looms, North Korean media return to angry tone

North Korean media are stepping up their rhetorical attacks on South Korea and joint military exercises with the United States

Most Read