Canadian women drop pre-World Cup game to United States

Canadian women’s basketball team lost 84-68 to the United States ahead of FIBA World Cup

The Canadian women’s basketball team lost 84-68 to the United States on Saturday in an exhibition game ahead of the FIBA World Cup.

The reigning Olympic champion Americans outscored Canada 17-7 in the second quarter to roll to their second win over the Canadians in a week. The U.S. won 74-68 last weekend in Bridgeport, Conn.

Shay Colley of Brampton, Ont., led Canada with a game-high 21 points and eight rebounds.

“The game got emotional early,” said Canada coach Lisa Thomaidis. ”It was a battle from start to finish. I was super proud of our team and our players and how they responded. I thought they played with a ton of toughness.

“Shay Colley had an outstanding night, but all 11 of them played with a lot of heart. I think when you play against the U.S., it’s an emotional game. There’s a lot of history there between a lot of the players. I thought we played a tough game and that is really going to help us moving forward for the World Cup.”

Canada shot just 30% from the field. Colley was the exception to the shooting woes, connecting on eight of her 16 attempts.

“Coming in, we knew it was going to be very physical,” said Colley, a redshirt junior at Michigan State. “That’s how America plays. It’s going to be very fast and up tempo. Coming in, our game plan was to worry about us, focus on us, execute our plays and just stick together no matter if they go on runs or not.”

A’ja Wilson led the Americans with 14 points.

Canada faces France and Senegal in exhibition games Sunday and Monday, respectively.

The Canadians open the World Cup on Sept. 22 against Greece in Tenerife, Spain.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Theatre, pubs, senior-friendly transit pondered at B.C. care home forum
Next story
Watch hurricane Florence make landfall in the U.S.

Just Posted

RCMP arrest Surrey man for allegedly stealing 70 truck batteries

Suspect given conditions to not go to North Vancouver

SURREY ELECTION: 8 running for mayor, 48 council hopefuls, 30 trustee candidates

A list of everyone running in the 2018 civic election in Surrey

Surrey introduces hydro cycle classes at Newton Wave Pool

Workout combines aquafit, spin classes

Municipal spending outpaces population growth 4-fold in B.C.: report

Canadian Federation of Independent Business has released its annual operational spending report

Hayne wants answers after cancellation of two Surrey public safety meetings

Mayoral candidate suspects move to spike meetings was politically motivated as election looms

VIDEO: Hundreds of volunteers clean up shores of B.C. beach

Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup celebrates its’ 25th anniversary with a Canada-wide cleanup event

Freak weather hammers Maple Ridge homeless camp

Deep, icy water ran through Anita Place, soaking tents and possessions

Watch hurricane Florence make landfall in the U.S.

Five people have died due to the storm, according to latest reports

Canadian women drop pre-World Cup game to United States

Canadian women’s basketball team lost 84-68 to the United States ahead of FIBA World Cup

Theatre, pubs, senior-friendly transit pondered at B.C. care home forum

B.C. Care Providers Association advocates ‘care hub’ services model

Man arrested in Vancouver after committing ‘serious offence,’ fleeing police

Police say a man drove into a vehicle and unoccupied store in Vancouver Saturday morning

Advocate for Abbotsford victim’s family blasts ‘secretive’ B.C. Review Board

Comments come following Gabriel Klein’s fitness for trial hearings in high school stabbing case

Canada says B.C. Indigenous basket making an event of historic significance

Canada recognized Nlaka’pamux basket making for its national historic significance this month

Alphonso Davies transfer shows league is on the rise: MLS commissioner

Don Garber met Davies during the recent bid for the 2026 World Cup

Most Read