Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the troops at Adazi Military Base in Kadaga, Latvia, on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the troops at Adazi Military Base in Kadaga, Latvia, on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canadian troops test positive for COVID-19 in Latvia, Kuwait

Canada has 540 soldiers in Latvia, where the Canadian military is leading a NATO battlegroup

The Department of National Defence says Canadian troops deployed to Latvia have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Defence Department isn’t saying how many Canadian Armed Forces members have been infected, citing security concerns.

The military last week reported that 676 Canadian Armed Forces members had tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March, including 15 who still had the disease.

It was not clear whether any of the cases in Latvia were included in that number.

Canada has 540 soldiers in Latvia, where the Canadian military is leading a NATO battlegroup that includes troops from nine other countries as a check against Russian aggression in eastern Europe.

The infections in Latvia follow an earlier outbreak among Canadian military personnel in Kuwait at the beginning of December.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 rules in B.C. ‘fraught’ with ambiguity: judge in child custody case
Next story
3 arrested in Langley, several firearms seized in weapons-trafficking probe

Just Posted

Photo by Tom Zytaruk
Surrey tree protection bylaw tougher but environmentalist calls for more

‘We never make up the losses,’ Surrey environmentalist Deb Jack says

Police say a Rolls Royce Phantom stolen in February 2020 from West Vancouver was recovered from a White Rock garage on Dec. 23. (Contributed photo)
Rolls Royce Phantom stolen a year ago in West Van recovered in White Rock

Officers spot $350,000 luxury vehicle during curfew check, 800 rounds of ammunition inside

Bernard and Max Trest launched COVID Reported Facebook page to crowdsource and compile exposures at workplaces, etc., that may otherwise not be being made public. (Contributed photo)
White Rock dad, son launch online map for anonymous COVID-19 reporting

Bernard Trest said ‘COVID Reported’ initiative is about helping people protect themselves

File photo of passengers boarding the restored BC Electric Railway Car 1225 at Cloverdale Station in 2019
Surrey looking into extending heritage rail ride into Newton from Sullivan Station

Councillor Linda Annis says it has ‘real value from a tourism perspective’

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation at the legislature. (B.C. government)
Health officials to ‘re-look’ at PE protocols after nearly 50 infected at Earl Marriott

High number of COVID-19 cases linked to physical education classes

Christmas decorations are seen in front of an office building in Montreal, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. A new survey suggests nearly half of Canadians visited with family or friends over the winter holiday period. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Nearly half of Canadians visited friends, family over holidays, new poll suggests

Public health officials had pleaded with Canadians to sharply limit their contacts

Maintenance on the Trans Mountain pipeline, which has run from Alberta to B.C. and Washington since 1954. B.C.’s apprenticeship training system involves traditional trades such as pipefitter, electrician and carpenter, as well as cooking, aircraft maintenance and other skills. (Trans Mountain photo)
‘Compulsory trades’ next battleground for B.C. industry

NDP aims to end B.C.’s 2003 move to workplace ‘flexibility’

(File)
Man killed in police shooting on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A pedestrian died after he was hit by three vehicles on Hwy. 1 east of 264 Street Sunday morning, Jan. 3, 2021, near the Langley-Abbotsford border (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley man, 20, identified as victim of weekend fatal crash on Hwy. 1

Pedestrian was hit by three vehicles Sunday morning

File Photo
3 arrested in Langley, several firearms seized in weapons-trafficking probe

Illegal Firearms Enforcement Team began investigation in late December

Braeden Lousier is shown in this undated handout photo. His mother, Lia Lousier, says a dream trip to Hawaii for the terminally ill boy was postponed because of COVID-19. And she’s outraged by various politicians and staff who decided to travel abroad over the holidays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Lia Lousier
Alberta mom angry over travel scandal after Make-A-Wish trip postponed for sick son

Braeden Lousier is one of 100 people in the world to be diagnosed with Hajdu-Cheney syndrome

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-19 rules in B.C. ‘fraught’ with ambiguity: judge in child custody case

Justice Nigel Kent says public health orders designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 aren’t clear

Blake Cann, Melissa Jones and Blake Jr. (bottom right) welcomed their newest family member, Paisley Sandra-Lynn Cann in the back of an ambulance on the side of Highway 19A after a harrowing drive down-Island from Port McNeill in the early hours of 2021. Photo courtesy Cann family
Expectant B.C. mom dodges branches, elk and an empty gas tank to deliver New Year’s baby

Harrowing ordeal for couple ends in joy on the side of highway north of Campbell River

Most Read