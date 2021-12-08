People wearing face masks stand near a clock outside of an office building counting down the days to the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mark Schiefelbein

People wearing face masks stand near a clock outside of an office building counting down the days to the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mark Schiefelbein

Canadian officials to boycott Winter Olympics in China

Prime minister says country is ‘extremely concerned’ about China’s human rights abuses

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will not send any diplomats to the Beijing Olympics

He says the country is “extremely concerned” about China’s human rights abuses and has been discussing the matter with allies.

The United States was first to announce a diplomatic boycott Monday, meaning American athletes would still compete in Beijing but no U.S. political officials would attend.

Australia and the United Kingdom have both now followed suit.

They cite human rights concerns including allegations of genocide against the Muslim Uyghur minority in China’s Xinjiang province.

China denies those allegations and is accusing the United States of upending the political neutrality of sport.

More Coming.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Olympics

Previous story
Surrey Mounties arrest 19 shoplifting suspects in two days
Next story
Arrest made after shoplifter in purple wig stabs security guard in B.C. Walmart

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP headquarters in Newton. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey Mounties arrest 19 shoplifting suspects in two days

Video screenshot of Surrey’s Jujhar Khaira being hit by New York Rangers opponent Jacob Trouba during an NHL game in Chicago on Tuesday night (Dec. 7).
VIDEO: Surrey’s Khaira released from hospital after open-ice hit knocked him out in Chicago

Four decorated trucks are seen on 176th Street Dec. 5. The Cloverdale BIA replaced the Surrey Santa Parade of Lights this year with a “static parade.” The regular parade was cancelled for the second year in a row. Paul Orazietti, the BIA’s executive director announced via Twitter that next year’s event will take place Dec. 4, 2022. (Photo submitted: Paul Orazietti)
Surrey Santa Parade of Lights will shine Dec. 4, 2022

The Surrey RCMP says damage to public washrooms may be related to social media trend. (RCMP handout)
OUR VIEW: Rash of inane crimes in Surrey is maddening