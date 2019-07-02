(Black Press Media files)

Canadian man arrested after stolen backhoe smashes home, starts fire

The man took a erratic drive on a backhoe this Canada Day

A Quebec man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a backhoe and going on a rampage on Canada Day.

Local police say a 50-year-old man from Ste-Therese, north of Montreal, is expected to appear in court today on charges of theft, impaired driving, and mischief.

A witness contacted police just before 9 p.m. Monday about a man who’d stolen a backhoe and was driving erratically, heading towards the town’s downtown, Ste-Therese-de-Blainville police Sgt. Martin Charron says in a statement.

As police moved in to intercept, the backhoe smashed a residential building, causing considerable damage, and knocked down electrical wires, which sparked a fire.

Police officers had to forcibly remove the suspect from the cab of the vehicle.

There were no major injuries, but two police officers were slightly injured by debris from the fire.

The investigation is ongoing, including why the home was targeted.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cannabis use jumped 40 per cent in Canada between 2013 and 2017, UN report says
Next story
Global boom in natural gas is undermining climate change action: report

Just Posted

Fire rips through Surrey townhouse

Black Press freelancer said the fire impacted two units

Fire destroys abandoned South Surrey house

No injuries in early-morning fire

PHOTOS: Cloverdale celebrates Canada Day in a big way

Festivities at Cloverdale Fairgrounds expected to be the biggest party in Western Canada

PHOTOS: Canada Day celebrated in White Rock

Thousands of people visit the beach for annual Canaday Day by the Bay event

VIDEO: Venue switch a hit for 20th annual Surrey Pride

Event included drag performances and cultural, literary expo

VIDEO: Canada celebrates 152nd birthday with fireworks and flybys

Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds among high-profile celebrities at Parliament Hill party

Global boom in natural gas is undermining climate change action: report

Just over one-third of that development, 35 per cent, is in Canada

Cannabis use jumped 40 per cent in Canada between 2013 and 2017, UN report says

Report says there was a 40 per cent increase in usage of the drug between 2013 and 2017

Canucks sign free agents Myers, Benn to bolster defence

Both blue-liners played junior hockey in B.C.

UPDATE: ‘Flying’ car claims a life in Langley on Canada Day

VIDEO: Emergency crews will be on scene of two serious crashes in Langley Monday for several hours

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 20 questions on Canadian facts

Protesters crash controversial pastor’s sermon in Castlegar

First ‘Mighty Men’s Conference’ in Canada doesn’t go unchallenged

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

TransLink fares to go up on July 1

Fares will increase by a few cents to a few dollars

Most Read