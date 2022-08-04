The Canadian Forces Snowbirds’ Aug. 9 performance above White Rock has been cancelled, according to the city. (File photo)

Canadian Forces Snowbirds’ White Rock performance cancelled

Aug. 9 event cancelled after plane crash at Fort St. John air show earlier in week

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds’ appearance that was planned for White Rock next week has been cancelled as a result of one of the group’s planes crashing during an air show earlier this week in Fort St. John.

On Thursday afternoon, the City of White Rock announced via Twitter that the Aug. 9 show – called Fly for C.H.I.L.D. – had been cancelled “due to the recent anomaly involving a CT114-Tutor aircraft.”

An appearance by the Snowbirds this week at the Abbotsford Air Show had previously been cancelled, leaving the White Rock event up in the air. An appearance at the Penticton Peach Festival was also cancelled.

No one was injured in the Aug. 2 crash – which happened during takeoff from the North Peace Regional Airport – but the Royal Canadian Air Force said the incident would result in a flight safety investigation, and it was “too early” to saw how the investigation would affect future performances.

“Unfortunately, the subsequent investigation will not have the appropriate answers needed in time to proceed with the event,” the city continued in its social-media post.

The Snowbirds performed a quick flyover above Semiahmoo Bay last summer, but had not performed its full-scale air show above White Rock since 2017.


The Canadian Forces Snowbirds' Aug. 9 performance above White Rock has been cancelled, according to the city. (File photo)
