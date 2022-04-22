Canadian Forces SkyHawks announce return to Abbotsford International Airshow

SkyHawks return to the local skies for the first time since 2019, show runs from Aug. 5 to 7

The Canadian Forces SkyHawks return to the Abbotsford International Airshow this summer. (File photo)

The Canadian Forces SkyHawks parachute team is returning to the Abbotsford International Airshow this summer.

The performers confirmed they will take to the local skies when the AIA returns from Aug. 5 to 7.

It’s the first time the SkyHawks have performed locally since 2019. This year marks the 50th year the group has performed.

Acting as the nation’s only military parachute demonstration team, the SkyHawks represent the Canadian Armed Forces and performed in front of over 75 million spectators during its tenure.

The SkyHawks are based out of Trenton, Ont., at the Canadian Forces Land Advanced Warfare Centre.

Known as Canopy Relative Work, the SkyHawks performance of daring manoeuvres brings their parachutes in close proximity to each other and requires a high level of skill and physical fitness.

Training alongside Canadian soldiers and comprised of both Regular and Reserve Forces, team members are from various occupations of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, which brings a wide range of experience to their performances.

Strapped into their parachutes with full-body harnesses, the SkyHawks soar to an altitude of at least 12,500 ft. before jumping into the sky and pulling the the rip cord to their signature Canadian Flag parachutes.

With arms and feet fully extended into the wind, the parachuters free-fall towards the earth at an astounding 60 m/s until their chute opens, which slows them down to about 28 km/h.

