Canadian finishes 3rd in women's Boston Marathon race

Canada’s Krista DuChene finishes third in women’s Boston Marathon race

Canada’s Krista DuChene battled the elements to finish third in the women’s race Monday at the 2018 Boston Marathon.

The 41-year-old mother of three from Strathroy, Ont., finished in a time of two hours 44 minutes 20 seconds.

Desiree Linden of the United states won in 2:39:54.

Times were slower than usual due to persistent rain in Boston.

The only Canadian to win the race was Jacqueline Gareau in 1980.

Canada also earned a top-10 finish in the men’s race, with Hamilton’s Reid Coolsaet finishing ninth in 2:25:02

Yuki Kawauchi finished first to earn Japan’s first Boston Marathon title since 1987.

The Canadian Press

