Canadian Armed Forces stepping back from B.C. wildfires

B.C. government says no longer a need for the troops to assist with wildfire mop-up and security

Members of the armed forces are being pulled back from B.C. communities hit hardest by wildfires, as the season starts to cool down.

The provincial government has notified Public Safety Canada that there is no longer a need for the troops to assist with wildfire mop-up and security.

That includes troops, personnel, air crafts and equipment supplied by the federal government.

Since being requested to help combat fires on Aug. 13, 400 soldiers and other personnel were deployed to areas hardest hit across the province.

PHOTOS: B.C. city wakes up to darkness under wildfire smoke

READ MORE: Worst may almost be over for 2018 B.C. wildfire season

READ MORE: Rainfall, cooler temperatures bring some relief in wildfire-ravaged B.C.

“As we shift our focus toward long-term recovery, I want to express my appreciation and my heartfelt thanks to the volunteers and organizations that stepped up in a time of need to stand with their neighbours and communities,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said in a news release Thursday.

This year’s wildfires surpassed 2017’s devastating season for hectares burned, at more than 1.4 million hectares burned.

There are still an estimated 372 active wildfires burning across the province.

UPDATE: Safety concern raised over White Rock telephone pole
Measles scare sends students and staff home at Lower Mainland school

Most Read