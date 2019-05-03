The Canadian accent has been ranked 13th sexiest in the world according to a new survey by Big 7 Travel. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Canadian accent ranked 13th sexiest in the world

Kiwis top the list of sweet talkers

There’s something to be said for Leonardo DiCaprio’s performance in Blood Diamond, with an even hotter South African accent — can you see this reporter’s bias coming out — but how does the Canadian accent hold up?

Big 7 Travel just released the Top 50 Sexiest Accents in the World, after polling 1.5 million readers from 60 different countries around the world, and not surprisingly the South African accent comes in at number two, just after the Kiwi accent.

Unfortunately the Canadian accent didn’t even crack the top 10, but with contenders like Italian, Spanish and French it’s easy to see why we were bumped to 13th place.

“Not to be mistaken for American, Canadians speak with subtle vowels and lots of ‘eh’,” states the list.

We can now add our accents to the list of Canadian claims to fame with maple syrup and igloos. This might even be your next pickup line while abroad — or even if the line fails, you’ll have the accent to fall back on. Not to mention, our southern neighbours didn’t even make the list — sorry guys.

Here’s who else made the top 15:

1. Kiwi (New Zealand)

2. South African

3. Irish

4. Italian

5. Australian

6. Scottish

7. French

8. Spanish

9. Southern United States

10. Brazilian Portuguese

11. Czech

12. Queen’s English

13. Canadian

14. Hungarian

15. Ukrainian


