A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canada’s vaccine supply from Europe remains secure: Trudeau

Moderna has confirmed delivery of another 168,000 doses next week, with 1.3 million to follow in March

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he received further reassurance this week that Canada’s expected supply of COVID-19 vaccines is secure.

Trudeau says he spoke this morning with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about Europe’s export controls and Moderna chair Noubar Afeyan yesterday about the company’s Canadian contract.

Moderna has been struggling with expanding production lines in Europe but Trudeau says Afeyan told him Canada’s contract to get two million doses of Moderna’s vaccine by March 31 will be fulfilled.

Moderna has confirmed delivery of another 168,000 doses next week, with 1.3 million to follow in March.

Trudeau says von der Leyen reiterated to him that Canada will not be harmed by new export controls imposed by Europe last month to better track COVID-19 vaccines leaving factories in the European Union.

All of Canada’s current vaccines are being made in Europe but a spokeswoman for the EU told The Canadian Press last week all requested shipments have been approved thus far to 37 countries, including Canada.

READ MORE: All First Nations on reserve to be vaccinated by end of March: First Nation Health Authority

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeauvaccinesvideo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that
Next story
Trudeau government would allow municipalities to ban handguns under new bill

Just Posted

(file photo)
McCallum supports handgun ban in Surrey in wake of recent ‘surge’ in shootings

New bill from federal government would allow municipalities to ban handguns

Alex Fisher with injuries. (Submitted photo)
Surrey Mounties mistakenly arrest man in robbery probe, ending in injury

Police watchdog investigating after Alex Fisher, 27, mistaken for robbery suspect, hurt

Alex Fisher with injuries. (Submitted photo)
Mounties offer ‘complete apology’ to Surrey man injured in mistake arrest

Police watchdog investigating after Alex Fisher, 27, mistaken for robbery suspect, hurt

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Surrey man facing charges after allegedly posing as police officer in Richmond

Gurmandeep Singh Atwal also charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

The Tour de White Rock, along with the other BC Superweek races, has been cancelled for 2021. (File photo)
Tour de White Rock, Delta cycling races cancelled for 2021

BC Superweek will not return until 2022 ‘at the earliest’ organizers say

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada’s vaccine supply from Europe remains secure: Trudeau

Moderna has confirmed delivery of another 168,000 doses next week, with 1.3 million to follow in March

“Our biggest challenge has been the amount of vaccine,” said FNHA acting chief medical officer Dr. Shannon McDonald. (First Nations Health Authority Facebook photo)
All First Nations on reserve to be vaccinated by end of March: First Nation Health Authority

Phase 1 hoped to be completed by end of March

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor has plans to pull the trigger on banning handguns in the city

Kennedy Stewart made the announcement on the heels of Justin Trudeau’s tabling of Bill C-21

A health worker prepares shots of the CoronaVac vaccine for COVID-19, by China’s Sinovac Biotech, in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Canada was among the countries to sign up for the Chinese vaccine, but it was not delivered, leading to a delay in Canada’s vaccination program. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
B.C.’s next COVID-19 vaccine shipment to extend senior home protection

Another 55,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine expected this week

A derelict vessel in Ladysmith. (Black Press file photo)
Feds to pay for 80 abandoned boat assessments and removals in B.C.

Transport Canada will work with partners on Vancouver Island and central coast

A Prince George massage therapist will no longer be allowed to bring his phone into the treatment room after admitting he’d been playing games with one hand during sessions. (Pixabay photo)
B.C. massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct found playing games on his phone: college

Trevor Scott of Prince George will no longer be allowed to bring his phone into the treatment room

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 18, unofficially broke the Guinness World Record for most Rubik’s cubes solved while hula hooping on Feb. 13 at Pacific Christian School in Saanich. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
B.C. teen unofficially breaks world record for Rubik’s cubes solved while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 18, solves 1010 cubes in six hours

Most Read