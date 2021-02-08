Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks in Halifax on January 11, 2021. The Public Health Agency of Canada says the government plans to distribute more than 70,000 Pfizer-BiotNTech vaccine doses this week, but no Moderna doses amid recent delivery delays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks in Halifax on January 11, 2021. The Public Health Agency of Canada says the government plans to distribute more than 70,000 Pfizer-BiotNTech vaccine doses this week, but no Moderna doses amid recent delivery delays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Canada’s sluggish COVID-19 vaccination program won’t get better this week

Health Canada could approve a third vaccine for use this week, this one from AstraZeneca.

Canada’s languid vaccination efforts have no chance of improvement this week with just 70,200 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine scheduled to start arriving.

Provinces and territories have already administered almost 90 per cent of the vaccines they have been sent. With this week’s new deliveries, there will be fewer than a quarter million doses of vaccine available to be injected this week.

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the military commander in charge of the Public Health Agency of Canada’s vaccine distribution plan, has said this should be the final week of smaller shipments from Pfizer-BioNTech, which cut Canada’s deliveries by more than two-thirds over four weeks while a production site in Belgium was expanded.

Next week Canada is supposed to get around 335,000 doses, which would be the single biggest vaccine delivery to Canada thus far. Pfizer says almost 400,000 doses are to come the week after that.

Moderna, the only other company with a vaccine approved in Canada so far, delivers its vaccine once every three weeks and its next scheduled shipment isn’t supposed to be until the week of Feb. 22.

The company also shorted Canada on expected doses during last week’s delivery, a problem the company attributed to a slower-than-expected ramp-up of production with its Swiss-manufacturing partner Lonza.

However Fortin said the company hasn’t given Canada a specific reason for the slowdown.

Moderna was supposed to send 230,000 doses last week and instead shipped 180,000. The week of Feb. 22 Canada was supposed to get almost 250,000 doses but Moderna has warned Canada to expect that shipment to be smaller as well.

Currently, Health Canada’s distribution schedule lists no new Moderna shipments beyond Feb. 7, as confusion over deliveries deflates Canadians’ confidence in the Liberal government’s vaccine rollout.

Health Canada could approve a third vaccine for use this week, this one from AstraZeneca.

Two more are also being reviewed, with Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine possibly ready for a decision by the end of February, and Novavax’s potentially by April.

The three together would more than double the available doses to Canada this year, but the federal government has remained tight lipped about when any of the vaccines would start being shipped.

Canada could get about 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine from the global vaccine sharing program known as COVAX before the end of March, though it has been heavily criticized for taking vaccines from a program that is also distributing doses to poor countries that have no direct deals with vaccine makers of their own.

AstraZeneca has also run into some concern, with South Africa cancelling the planned rollout of that vaccine when it was found to not be that effective against the B.1.351 variant of the novel coronavirus, a variant first found in that country and which now dominates the cases there.

It has been effective against the B.1.1.7 variant first found in the United Kingdom. As of Friday about 240 cases of that variant had been diagnosed in Canada and more than a dozen cases of B.1.351.

Both appear to transmit more quickly.

Weekly projections on vaccine distribution from the public health agency are fluid and subject to change.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has maintained that delivery delays are temporary, and that Pfizer and Moderna tell him Canada is still on track to receive six million doses of their two vaccines by the end of March.

READ MORE: Trudeau says government foresaw short-term delays in vaccine deliveries to Canada, planned accordingly

Health Canada projects with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna alone they will vaccinate three million people by the end of March, another 10 million in the spring, and any other Canadians who wish to be vaccinated by the end of September.

There were no new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories on Sunday, leaving a total of 1.2 million doses delivered so far.

Some 340,000 were from Moderna and 858,000 from Pfizer, according to the public health agency.

The provinces reported 11,885 new vaccinations administered Sunday for a total of about 1.08 million so far. About 175,000 people have received both required doses, and about 900,000 have received one dose thus far.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Grief persists for spouses of first responders, soldiers killed in line of duty
Next story
Chinese-Canadians voice worries about racism, job losses one year in to pandemic

Just Posted

The Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre will reopen Wednesday, the City of Surrey has announced. (Ema Peter Photography/Canadian Wood Council photo)
Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre, Clayton Community Centre to reopen

Both facilities will open Feb. 10, according to City of Surrey report

People walk through Hawthorne Square Feb. 3. A group from the Cloverdale Rodeo, including president Shannon Claypool, would like to see the square renamed Will Senger Square. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
UPDATE: Group advocates changing name of Hawthorne Square to Will Senger Square

Cloverdale BIA wants Hawthorne Square revitalized

Surrey provincial courthouse. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey man who worked as a Delta school teacher sentenced for possessing child porn

Elazar Reschef, 53, to serve 18 month conditional sentence

Travis Selje, 17. (Photo submitted)
Oxycodone found in blood of driver accused in Travis Selje’s death, court heard

RCMP sample did not establish how recently drug had been taken

A publicity photo for “Altered Carbon,” a Netflix series filmed at Surrey Studio City for two seasons, from 2016 to 2020. (Photo: imdb.com)
SURREY NOW & THEN: ‘Pachinko’ filming now the focus of former newspaper press building

A weekly look back at Surrey-area landmark sites and events

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past paper hearts on the windows of a community centre, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Henry says COVID vaccine supply to increase in February; total cases top 70,000

154,496 people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

Smolts from three hatcheries on North Vancouver Island which were scheduled for fish farms in Discovery Islands will be culled as there are no other production sites to move them to, said Mowi Canada West. (Photo courtesy, Mowi)
Vancouver Island hatcheries cull 8.3 million fish due to federal fish farm decision

Mowi Canada West estimates $195 million revenue loss from the culling

Sanjay Amrutkar of Chilliwack is now charged with eight counts of sexual assault while working as a physiotherapist in 2019. (LinkedIn)
Chilliwack physiotherapist now facing eight sexual assault charges

Still licensed to practice under the condition he treat female patients with a chaperone

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A woman dresses mannequins in a storefront window in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Quebec, Nova Scotia and Alberta begin relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

In Alberta, restaurants also reopened for in-person dining Monday

Crews with the $3.5-million provincially funded Marine Debris Removal Initiative remove discarded and lost gear from B.C.’s central coast in the summer of 2020. (Photo supplied by the Small Ship Tour Operators Association of B.C.)
Barrels of fuel to children’s toys: B.C. shoreline cleanup nets 127 tonnes of marine debris

Government-funded project employed out-of-work marine-tour operators

Biomass storage domes at Drax Power Station in Yorkshire, England, a former coal-fired plant that is Europe’s largest decarbonization project. Drax has bid to take over Pinnacle Renewable Energy, the B.C.-based pellet maker that is now the world’s second largest. Photo © Chris Allen (cc-by-sa/2.0) Geograph.org.uk
British firm Drax bids to buy B.C.-based pellet maker Pinnacle

Wood waste company has expanded into Alberta, U.S.

Hero the kitten is receiving care after being found with a bandage wrapped so tightly around his leg it will need amputation. (Submitted Photo)
Quesnel kitten will need leg amputated after found wandering with hair elastic around leg

The BC SPCA say Hero the kitten was found with a bandage wrapped tightly around leg

Ahmed Al-Rawi, assistant professor at the School of Communication at Simon Fraser University. (SFU photo)
B.C. prof joins 19 global experts to create online guide to fight COVID misinformation

‘The handbook can be an important tool for those in our communities who do not believe in the importance of COVID vaccinations’

Most Read