Canada’s national parks, historic sites to be at least partially re-opened by June 1

The gradual re-openings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.

Some of Canada’s national parks will be opening as soon as June 1, but outdoor enthusiasts should anticipate a slow re-opening amid the ongoing pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday (May 14) that the federal government will take a phased-in approach to opening national parks and heritage sites. None will be open in time for the upcoming Victoria long weekend.

Since the deadly virus that causes COVID-19 sent the country into lockdown in mid-March, all national parks and historic sites have been closed, with visitor services and all motor vehicle access suspended.

The gradual re-openings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.

Parks Canada oversees 38 parks and 171 historic sites – including seven parks and 90 other sites in B.C.

Trudeau said that parks may not re-open as quickly if in close proximity to First Nation reserves. Meanwhile, some parks will only partially re-open.

In B.C., some provincial parks are opening Thursday.

ALSO READ: B.C. sees spike in search and rescue calls ahead of COVID-19 restrictions easing

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan
Next story
Health coalition says use of private clinics won’t cure B.C.’s surgical backlog

Just Posted

Cloverdale teen helps organize nationwide prom

Virtual prom set for May 22

Should BC Rugby change the structure of their season?

Disjointed game schedule adds to player safety issues and participation burnout

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

May 14: Most provincial parks reopening today

SOURCES and five other charities unite for ‘Fighting COVID Together’ live auction

May 23 event ‘will help charities who need the public’s support right now’

As dry-grad events cancel, a Cloverdale caricaturist draws on digital biz

The pandemic has also robbed Cory Van Ieperen of making music with his rock band

Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee are in touch regularly

Health coalition says use of private clinics won’t cure B.C.’s surgical backlog

Greater use of for-profit clinics could pull doctors and nurses away from the public system, argues BC Health Coalition

Canada’s national parks, historic sites to be at least partially re-opened by June 1

The gradual re-openings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Lower Mainland nursing students match volunteers with health-care workers

KPU, UBC, BCIT and Douglas College nursing students form COVID response team

Most of B.C.’s provincial parks to reopen today, visitors asked to physically distance

Overnight camping and the rest of the day-use facilities could return in June

Controversial Chilliwack school trustee offers public apology for anti-LGBTQ Facebook post

Board member Barry Neufeld said he ‘deeply regrets’ post about WHO and Dr. Theresa Tam

Serological surveys to look for COVID-19 immunity in Canadian population

It’s not yet known how much immunity antibodies can offer

Suspect sought in anti-Asian attack on Vancouver bus died of apparent overdose: police

Police said a woman was punched for defending two Asian woman wearing masks

Most Read