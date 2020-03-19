Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, March 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19, in isolation with ‘flu-like’ symptoms

Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the test was being done out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Canada’s foreign affairs minister is in self-isolation after developing “flu-like” symptoms and being tested for COVID-19.

In a statement Thursday, Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the test was being done out of an “abundance of caution” after he developed the symptoms less than 14 days after returning from abroad.

More to come.

