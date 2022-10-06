Canadian Armed Forces members from St John’s survey the devastation left by post-tropical storm Fiona in Burnt Island, N.L., on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Canadian Armed Forces members from St John’s survey the devastation left by post-tropical storm Fiona in Burnt Island, N.L., on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Canada’s defence chief says force becoming first choice in disasters, not ‘last resort’

Eyre: provincial and municipal levels need to do more to prepare for disasters as they become worse

Canada’s top military commander says the Armed Forces is too often the first choice when it comes to responding to natural disasters such as hurricanes.

Chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre says the military is supposed to be the last resort when it comes to such disasters.

But as the frequency and intensity of those events continues to increase, Eyre says the Armed Forces is increasingly being tapped right from the get-go.

The defence chief made the comments while testifying before a parliamentary committee today, as hundreds of military members continue helping with post-tropical storm Fiona recovery efforts in Atlantic Canada.

Eyre says the military, which is struggling with a severe personnel shortage, will always need to be ready to respond if it is called upon to help.

But he says more needs to be done at provincial and municipal levels to prepare for disasters as they become more frequent and damaging.

RELATED: Canadian military en route to assist with Hurricane Fiona recovery efforts

RELATED: B.C.’s Ombudsperson wants to hear from people impacted by 2021 floods, wildfires

Federal PoliticsHurricane reliefMilitary

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C.’s Ombudsperson wants to hear from people impacted by 2021 floods, wildfires
Next story
Surrey First presents ‘contract’ of election promises to Surrey voters

Just Posted

Scarecrows are seen at Art’s Nursery during their seventh annual Scarecrow Stroll fundraiser in 2021. This year’s stroll is underway and runs until Oct. 31. (Photo: Dan Ferguson)
‘Scarecrow Stroll’ charity event returns to Art’s Nursery

Eight candidates hoping to win a school trustee position in the upcoming municipal election (Oct. 15) met at KPU’s Cloverdale campus Oct. 4 for an all-candidates meeting hosted by the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale hosts all-candidate meeting for school trustees

Elgin Park Secondary students explore all of the different career options presented to them for WorkBC’s ‘Find Your Fit’ event. Mattia Trentanove operates a flight simulator. (Sobia Moman photo)
PHOTOS: ‘Find Your Fit’: Elgin Park students explore post-graduation career options

Some of the artwork that Surrey RCMP, ICBC and volunteers were handing out to remind drivers to slow down outside in school zones. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Students’ artwork handed out to remind Surrey drivers to slow down in school zones

Pop-up banner image