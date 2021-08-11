An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Thursday, March 8, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Thursday, March 8, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Canada working on a COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel

Document will function as proof of vaccination

The federal government and the provinces are collaborating on a COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel, the immigration ministry announced Wednesday (Aug. 11).

The document will function as proof of vaccination for international travel, even though Ottawa is urging Canadians to avoid leaving the country for non-essential reasons.

“Around the world, vaccination rates are increasing and countries are reopening their borders,” said federal Health Minister Patty Hadju. “We will continue our work with provinces, territories and Indigenous partners to provide Canadians with a secure and reliable proof of vaccination, which could be required for international travel.”

The federal government is working with the provinces to create a streamlined program that will work for all provincial and territorial vaccination records.

Vaccine passports will be able to be used as proof of COVID-19 immunization for foreign border officials and allow Canadians to certify their vaccination status when they return to the country.

Travellers will be able to submit proof of vaccination in the ArriveCAN app or on the ArriveCAN website. Paper copies will be available for those that require them.

Currently, vaccinated Canadians returning to the country can avoid quarantine as long as they test negative prior to getting to Canada and again upon arrival. Fully vaccinated Americans can also enter the country after border restrictions were lifted earlier this month, provided they have proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

All other fully vaccinated international travels are expected to be allowed to enter the country starting Sept. 7.

READ MORE: Despite Delta variant, Canada welcomes back fully vaxxed U.S. citizens, permanent residents

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Crown asks for two-year jail sentence for Chilliwack woman, 73, in fatal hit-and-run
Next story
Man arrested after child, 7, abducted from Victoria-area summer camp

Just Posted

The Beauty Shop Dolls sing at Hawthorne Park on Aug. 26, as part of the sold-out Sounds of Summer concert series. (File photo)
Sold-out Sounds of Summer concerts start Thursday in Surrey

The Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association had its third “Surrey Voices” event at Holland Park on Wednesday (Aug. 11, 2021). This week’s featured Japanese art, dancing and music with performances by the classical Japanese dance group Satsuki-kai. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Japanese Voices: Downtown Surrey BIA hosts music, dancing event

A conceptual drawing of a large plaza on the north side of the future 160th Street SkyTrain station. (Image: surrey.ca)
City of Surrey seeks feedback on updated Fleetwood plan

Joseph Chung is shown in 2012, a few days before he died at age 32. Joseph’s parents, Drs. Peter and Stephanie Chung, are donating $250,000 to the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation to help fund care for those diagnosed with epilepsy and advance research into the disorder. (Contributed photo)
South Surrey couple donate $250K to VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation for epilepsy research