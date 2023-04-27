(Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Crime

Canada-wide warrant issued after man on parole for sex crime no-shows at Surrey halfway house

Shire Osman described as six-foot-one and 177 pounds with black hair and brown eyes

A 25-year-old on parole for a sex assault conviction is wanted nationwide after failing to return to his halfway house in Surrey, police say.

Correction Service Canada issued the Canada-wide warrant on Wednesday (April 26). Police stated in a news release Thursday (April 27) that Shire Osman is on parole in relation to a sexual assault causing bodily harm conviction out of Winnipeg.

Osman is described six-foot-one and 177 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information about Osman to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca. If you see him, do not approach him, call 911 says Surrey RCMP.


Surrey

