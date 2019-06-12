Beyond Meat, an American veggie burger company, has caught the attention of Canadian beef producers. (Black Press Media files)

Canada well-positioned to benefit from non-meat alternatives: Beyond Meat founder

The burger patties and sausages of the Californian company that are made from plant proteins have stormed the market

The transition from animal meat to plant-based alternatives will unleash a new era of agricultural productivity and Canada is well-positioned to benefit, Beyond Meat founder Ethan Brown said Tuesday.

The burger patties and sausages of the Californian company that are made from plant proteins have stormed the market, and even the stock market since the company’s listing last month on the Nasdaq composite.

Beyond Meat sells products made from peas, canola oil, mung beans and rice protein that contain no soy, gluten or genetically modified foods.

Brown took part in a discussion on “The Next Agri-Food Revolution” at the Montreal Conference of the International Economic Forum of the Americas.

In addition to the health benefits of his products, he believes that if water and farmland can be used to grow vegetables and other plant foods, the amount of food for human consumption will be exponential.

He pointed to a study indicating that a plant-based burger requires 99 per cent less water and 93 per cent less arable land to produce, not to mention reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Canada can take advantage of this windfall, he said, citing the provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan, where farmland is vast.

There are so many possibilities with the food products used by Beyond Meat, including yellow peas and mustard seeds.

“You have the ability to grow them in abundance,” said Brown, whose father teaches at the Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences at McGill University.

In Canada, the A&W fast food chain offers a hamburger containing a Beyond Meat patty, which is now available in many grocery stores.

Not wanting to be left behind, Tim Hortons has begun testing three new Beyond Meat lunch sandwiches and could distribute them across Canada by the end of the summer.

READ MORE: Beyond Meat goes public as sales of plant-based meats rise

READ MORE: Fast food chains look to capitalize on vegetarian, vegan trend

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Expert panel recommends Canada implement single-payer pharmacare plan
Next story
Rogers adopts unlimited wireless data plans, expects new purchase options

Just Posted

Crown wants 16 to 18 years of parole ineligibility for South Surrey mother who killed daughter

Lisa Batstone was found guilty in March of second-degree murder of eight-year-old Teagan

Surrey welcomes new fire chief on July 1

Chief Len Garis has announced his retirement after more than two decade of service

Last push for donations for Cloverdale high school’s first-ever grad dinner

Organizers still $900 short for Friday dinner

Surrey RCMP reveal top-10 worst intersections for crashes

290 pedestrians were struck last year, 19 people were killed in traffic crashes, 20 were seriously injured

First 100 planks sold in White Rock Pier fundraiser

Friends of the Pier committee launched initiative earlier this spring

‘Eat vegetables’ among advice given from ages 4 to 90 in B.C. students’ video

‘Character Matters’ project produced by Grade 6 students in Abbotsford

B.C. rose named The Divine Miss M in honour of Bette Midler

Rose breeder Brad Jalbert of Select Roses in Langley is being recognized in New York

Langley mayor to take up hospital parking fees with Fraser Health

A local petition with more than 3,000 signatures is going to the Fraser Health Authority

Okanagan baby undergoes five hour surgery after dog attack

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family

B.C. First Nation leaders to call for return of sacred burial grounds

Province and developer have yet to reach agreement to turn over Lightning Rock site in Abbotsford

Tuesday temperatures smash seven records across B.C.

Victoria weather smashes 120-year-old temperature record

Potential witnesses sought in Okanagan physiotherapist’s sexual assault case

Stephen Witvoet, a pysiotherapist in Vernon since 2005, is facing trial on two counts of sexual assault

Drunk on a plane, peeing in a vacation rental pool: Top no-nos for Canadian travellers

Expedia survey lays out the dos and don’ts of travelling

B.C. lumber layoffs aim to stop falling wood products prices

Production cut as North American stud price dips below $300

Most Read