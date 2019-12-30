Canada sends two more groups to Australia to help fight wildfires

Flames have killed 10 people and destroyed 1,000 homes in recent months

Canadian wildfire specialists are shown in this handout image in Vancouver before being deployed to New South Wales, Australia on Thursday Dec. 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre-Riel McGuire

Firefighters from across Canada are on their way to Australia to bolster those already assisting the country in the battle against devastating wildfires.

Stephen Tulle, duty officer with the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, says a group of 15 set out for Queensland Monday, while another group of 21 will fly out later in the week.

He says the contingent of Canadian wildfire specialists stationed in Queensland and New South Wales will reach 87 by Jan. 4.

This is the first time that Canada has sent firefighters to Australia, although Tulle says crews from Down Under have visited here and were vital in helping B.C. handle widespread wildfires in 2017 and 2018.

The Canadian contingent is made up of male and female volunteers from B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon and Parks Canada.

The Australian wildfires have killed 10 people and destroyed 1,000 homes across the country in the past few months.

Tulle says the Canadians will primarily perform fire-manager duties, related to command, planning, logistics and aviation management.

Many are already familiar with their Australian counterparts, he added.

READ MORE: Sixty-nine Canadians give up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

“They’re down there and they say, ‘Hey, we worked together in British Columbia in 2018.’ And so, they do know each other. They do have those contacts and those relationships.”

Canadian firefighters will spend about six weeks in Australia before returning home and Tulle said Canada will continue to send crews as long as volunteers can be found, and Australia is requesting help.

“Our people, kudos to them, have been standing up saying, ‘Yeah, you know what, they’ve been here for us and we’d like to be here for them.’”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Snow and rain warnings issued for parts of B.C. coast, Interior

Just Posted

Council drama dominates Surrey’s top five story list for 2019

List also includes new hospital for Surrey and manhunt for SkyTrain shooting suspect Daon Glasgow

Herrings, anchovies boost bird-count numbers on White Rock waterfront

Annual Christmas tally expected to reflect phenomenon that drew sea lions to Semiahmoo Bay

Surrey’s Bains on pace to break league three-point record with UFV Cascades

Tamanawis grad ‘the closest thing in Canada West men’s basketball to Steph Curry’

Former Surrey mayor Bob Bose calls McCallum’s chairing of budget meeting ‘shameful’

‘The meeting descended into chaos,’ Bose said. ‘And we are talking about a $1.3 billion budget.’

Police investigating suspected arsons in North Delta

Five garbage bins were set alight in a three-block stretch of Scott Road on Saturday, Dec. 28

Animals, house parties, manhunts: Top 10 most read stories across B.C. in 2019

Here are the stories that caught your eye in 2019

Canada sends two more groups to Australia to help fight wildfires

Flames have killed 10 people and destroyed 1,000 homes in recent months

Snow and rain warnings issued for parts of B.C. coast, Interior

Peace River, North Thompson, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap regions can expect 15 to 30 cm of snow

Full weight of B.C.’s employer health tax to be felt in 2020

Payroll tax fuels ‘gig economy’ drift away from full-time jobs

Infamous Lower Mainland tax cheat ‘educator’ is back in prison

Debbie Anderson was a no-show for 2018 appeal of 4.5-year jail term but was arrested Dec. 19, 2019

TransLink gears up for free transit in Metro Vancouver on New Year’s Eve

SkyTrain service to be extended by about one hour

No Operation Red Nose rides in Surrey Langley for New Years Eve

Langley Minor Hockey Association suspends service for final night due to lack of volunteers

Hofer makes 18 saves as Canadian juniors dump Germany 4-1

Canada responds after worst-ever loss to Russia at world tourney

VIDEO: Giants wrap up 2019 on a winning note

Saturday’s 6-2 win against Rockets at Langley Events Centre marks third victory in a row

Most Read