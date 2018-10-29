Canada Post workers go on strike in Surrey

Postal workers strike at the Canada Post depot in Glanford on the first day of rotating strikes across Canada. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Canada Post workers across four B.C. cities were planning to go on strike as of 8 a.m. Monday morning.

In a series of posts on social media, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers announced strikes in Surrey, Squamish, Chilliwack and Maple Ridge.

In an email to Black Press Media, Canada Post said there would be no mail pickup delivery or pickup in the striking cities.

Spokesperson Jon Hamilton said that the company remains “committed to the bargaining process” and that a federally-appointed mediator is helping with negotiations.

Hamilton said the company had made “significant” offers to the union, including that increased wages, job security and improved benefits.

The company said it has not asked for any concessions in return.

The union has said workers are striking for job security, and end to forced overtime, better health and safety measures and service expansion and equality for rural and suburban mail carriers.

“Postal workers are fighting for good jobs, which balance work and home life, equality for all our workers and safe working condition,” said union national president Mike Palecek in a statement.

“We are also bargaining for the future – future employees and everyone who relies on the postal service. It’s time to look at expanded public services like postal banking and senior check-ins.”

Monday’s strikes come on top of the 3,400 postal workers who went on strike in Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby and Richmond.

READ MORE: 3,400 Metro Vancouver postal workers go on strike

Canada Post said that those workers had since returned to their jobs.

Rotating strikes had been announced earlier in Victoria.

The union did not immediately return a request for comment on negotiations.

Elections BC did not immediately return comment on how ballots for the mail-in electoral reform referendum would be affected.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.