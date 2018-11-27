Canada Post employees went on strike in South Surrey. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)

Canada Post strikes hit Lower Mainland even as Senate passes back-to-work bill

Back-to-work legislation would force postal employees back on the job by noon

Postal workers across the Lower Mainland went on strike for what could be the last time Tuesday morning, as the Senate passed back-to-work legislation.

According to Canada Post, their workers in Surrey, New Westminster, Maple Ridge and throughout the Fraser Valley all went on strike at 7 a.m.

This is the sixth week of rotating strikes nationwide, as the Canadian Union of Postal Workers fights for pay equity and better working conditions for rural workers.

A mediator had been called in weeks ago but with no sign of success, the Senate passed back-to-work legislation 53-25 Monday.

The bill would force postal workers back on the job at noon Monday.

Legislators had said getting postal workers back to work was a priority with incoming holidays but the union called the bill “unconstitutional” and have vowed to fight it in court.

Negotiations between the union and the corporation had been going on for nearly a year and Canada Post said the more recent walkouts have lead to backlogs of mail and parcel deliveries at its plants in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island postal worker accuses Canada Post of questionable tactics during strike

– With files from The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Senate passes back-to-work bill, putting end to rotating postal strikes

Just Posted

Surrey mayor ‘deeply dismayed and shaken to the core’ over city’s $514 million debt load

McCallum vows to ‘immediately bring the city’s spiraling debt under control’

One person dead after shooting in south Newton, Surrey police say

Surrey recorded its 14th homicide late Monday morning, in the 14600-block of Southview Drive

RCMP search for missing 25-year-old woman

Pat Turo was last seen in Clayton on Wednesday, Nov. 14

South Surrey development raises flooding concerns

Open house planned Monday evening

Bollywood-style ‘Winter Funk’ showcases special guests, dance students in Surrey

‘Awards Show’ theme for annual Shiamak Vancouver event at Bell

VIDEO: NASA says it has landed a spacecraft on Mars

It is NASA’s eighth successful Mars landing since the 1976 Vikings

India urged to abandon plans to recover body of American

A rights group that works to protect tribal people has urged Indian authorities to abandon efforts to recover the body of the American man.

Trump backs use of ‘very safe’ tear gas on crowd of migrants

The mayor of Tijuana has declared a humanitarian crisis in his border city and says that he has asked the United Nations for aid to deal with the approximately 5,000 Central American migrants who have arrived in the city.

Food agency taking steps to prevent entry of lettuce suspected in E. coli cases

Restaurants and grocery stores in Canada have not officially been told to pull their stocks of romaine lettuce, but an ongoing outbreak of E.coli is prompting many to do just that.

Latest rain storm swells B.C.’s south coast rivers, dumps heavy rain

Rainfall warnings remain posted for the east coast of Vancouver and the inner south coast all the way east to the Fraser Canyon, but wind warnings were dropped Monday night.

Mars touchdown: NASA spacecraft survives supersonic plunge

The 800-pound InSight is stationary and will operate from the same spot for the next two years

Senate passes back-to-work bill, putting end to rotating postal strikes

Mail service will resume all across the country at noon today

B.C. chief tells pipeline hearings his people are responsible for their land

The hearings in Victoria will gather evidence from Indigenous groups about the pipeline expansion project

Tentative deal reached for 44,000 nurses across B.C.

The agreement falls under the B.C. government’s sustainable services negotiating mandate

Most Read