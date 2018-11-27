Canada Post strikes hit Lower Mainland even as Senate passes back-to-work bill

Back-to-work legislation would force postal employees back on the job by noon

Postal workers across the Lower Mainland went on strike for what could be the last time Tuesday morning, as the Senate passed back-to-work legislation.

According to Canada Post, their workers in Surrey, New Westminster, Maple Ridge and throughout the Fraser Valley all went on strike at 7 a.m.

This is the sixth week of rotating strikes nationwide, as the Canadian Union of Postal Workers fights for pay equity and better working conditions for rural workers.

A mediator had been called in weeks ago but with no sign of success, the Senate passed back-to-work legislation 53-25 Monday.

The bill would force postal workers back on the job at noon Monday.

Legislators had said getting postal workers back to work was a priority with incoming holidays but the union called the bill “unconstitutional” and have vowed to fight it in court.

Negotiations between the union and the corporation had been going on for nearly a year and Canada Post said the more recent walkouts have lead to backlogs of mail and parcel deliveries at its plants in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

– With files from The Canadian Press

