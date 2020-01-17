Canada Post driver in hospital after ice smashes windshield at Massey Tunnel

Incident happened on Richmond side of the Massey Tunnel

A Canada Post driver was taken to hospital on Friday after a large piece of ice smashed through his windshield at the Massey Tunnel.

The incident happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. on the Richmond side of the tunnel, RCMP said.

The man, a 49-year-old resident of Surrey, was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else had been in the vehicle.

The highway’s southbound lanes have fully re-opneed.

“We are continuing to investigate in an attempt to determine the source of the ice,” said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

Anyone with information or dash-cam video is asked to contact Lower Mainland Traffic Services at 604-526-9744 and cite file 2020-108.

Black Press Media has reached out to Canada Post.

