People are seen in front of clouds of black smoke from fires in the aftermath at the scene of an airstrike in Mekele, the capital of the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo

People are seen in front of clouds of black smoke from fires in the aftermath at the scene of an airstrike in Mekele, the capital of the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo

Canada keeping only essential staff in Ethiopia as security deteriorates

Global Affairs urging people to consider leaving the country if they can do so safely

Worsening security in Ethiopia has prompted Canada to withdraw family members of diplomats and non-essential staff from the country.

Global Affairs Canada issued a statement Sunday saying the situation is rapidly deteriorating amid hostilities in the country’s northern region, and the safety of Canadians is the department’s highest priority.

The department is urging people to consider leaving the country if they can do so safely.

It also encourages all Canadians in Ethiopia to check Global Affairs’ travel advice and advisories often and to register with the department.

Global Affairs says Canada’s embassy in Addis Ababa remains open and consular officials are ready to help Canadians in need of emergency assistance.

Canadians can also contact the department’s Emergency Watch and Response Centre round-the-clock at sos@international.gc.ca.

The United Nations says that after heavy fighting erupted a year ago between government troops and those loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), some 5.2 million people remain in need of assistance across the Ethiopian regions of Tigray, Amhara and Afar.

Amid allegations of widespread human rights abuses on all sides, thousands are feared killed and more than two million have been forced to flee their homes, the UN says.

“Canada stands with all the people of Ethiopia. Documented violations and abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law are deeply concerning,” Global Affairs Canada said.

“Canada calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to indiscriminate attacks on civilians and humanitarian personnel in northern Ethiopia. Humanitarian access must be guaranteed.”

In a tweet Sunday, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said she spoke with Ambassador Stephane Jobin about the developments.

“Our hearts go out to all Canadians who are concerned about their loved ones in Ethiopia.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Ethiopia

Previous story
B.C., Red Cross to pay $1,300 per month to wildfire-affected residents in need of housing
Next story
Governance experts say Rogers debacle shows shortcomings in corporate regulations

Just Posted

The 2021 Surrey Kids Conference is to be held Nov. 18-20. (City of Surrey image)
Universal Children’s Day to be celebrated in Surrey with ‘Kids Conference’

White Rock’s Bob Jadis began painting and selling wine bottles to raise money for the food bank. (Contributed photos)
White Rock artists to resume selling ‘firefly lanterns’ to support food bank

A small group of anti-vaxxers pushed their way past security and into a Chilliwack Giants football game at Townsend Park on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
‘Incredibly disheartening’: Football league president responds to anti-vaxxers at Chilliwack game

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Nov. 7