Canada eyeing implications of U.S. plan to allow imports of prescription drugs

Canada’s drug supply is simply not sufficient to support both Canada and U.S. markets, organizations say

Canada’s health minister says the federal government is in touch with U.S. officials to discuss the Trump administration’s plan to allow imports of cheaper prescription drugs from north of the border.

In a statement, officials for Ginette Petitpas Taylor are describing the latest display of American interest in Canadian medication as further evidence of Canada’s commitment to more affordable prescription drugs.

The statement says Ottawa is constantly monitoring the Canadian drug supply, and will work closely with health experts to better understand the implications for Canadians and avoid any adverse effects on supply or drug costs.

The U.S. administration announced today it intends to set up a system that would allow Americans to legally import lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada.

READ MORE: U.S. to set up plan allowing prescription drugs from Canada

A recent spike in U.S. interest in cheaper Canadian medication — it has become a central issue in the American election campaign — prompted more than a dozen organizations to urge Petitpas Taylor to safeguard the Canadian supply.

In a letter, the groups say Canada’s drug supply is simply not sufficient to support both the Canadian and the U.S. market.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Human error’ caused mistakes in 32,000 B.C. Grade 12’s transcripts: education minister
Next story
Rainbow benches coming to four Delta rec centres

Just Posted

Highway 1 westbound closed in Abbotsford after reported hit-and-run death

A witness reported on social media that a man was killed and the vehicle involved did not stop

Catholic says Khalsa Credit Union denied her membership because of religion

Emilia Peszynska files human rights complaint after Surrey branch rejects her attempt to buy RRSP because she’s not Sikh

Surrey Board of trade wants government to help plastics companies go green

Board CEO Anita Huberman says there’s ‘opportunity for industry innovation so no jobs are lost’

‘Let’s Rock’: Surrey’s Amrit Bains returns for fifth concert

Artist performing at Surrey Arts Centre on Aug. 10

RCMP seize nine vehicles in South Surrey

Police say there have been reports of ‘unsafe driving behaviour’ at popular ‘gathering place’

City demolishes man’s homemade cabin at Maple Ridge tent city

Maple Ridge cabins removed as residents depart

VIDEO: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

21 Northern B.C. mayors urge Ottawa to help struggling forest industry

Letter aims to seek assistance through federal programs to deal with the crisis

Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Internal audit reveals clearing took place without valid archaeological impact assessments in place

Two B.C. ministries provoke most complaints, says ombudsperson’s report

Jay Chalke says too often, vulnerable people don’t get the benefits or services they need

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

‘Irresponsible’ people keeping raptors as pets in southern B.C.

Three cases of people keeping birds of prey as pets documented

Police probe death threats targeting B.C. mayor, council

The threats were written in graffiti on large boards early Wednesday

Texting at work no reason to be fired: B.C. Tribunal

A Lumby dental assistant was fired for texting during a staff meeting

Most Read