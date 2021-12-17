Canada Border Services Agency officer raises more than $20K for B.C. Legion

Money to be used to support vets suffering from PTSD

Sachin Latti had 20,000 reasons to be at the Legion’s B.C. headquarters in Cloverdale Dec. 16, but he only needed one: he was there to help out vets with PTSD.

That help meant handing over a cheque for $20,900. The money will go to help veterans who are suffering from mental health issues.

Latti, a Canada Border Services Agency officer, raised the money via a 100-kilometre fundraising run he completed at the beginning of November.

Latti’s “Run to Remember” started in Chilliwack and finished at YVR. He ended up raising more than double his original goal of $10,000.

He said the 100-K run was nothing.

“It pales in comparison to the sacrifices they’ve made.”

Latti feels a connection to vets that are suffering from mental health issues. This year, Latti was diagnosed with severe anxiety and depression.

“I kind of understand how some people might feel.”

The money will be used in different ways to help out veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder. It will help pay for mental health programs, counselling services, and PTSD service dogs.



