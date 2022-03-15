Can you identify these Surrey bank robbery suspects?

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects, who allegedly robbed a bank in Fleetwood on March 9, 2022. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Police say two men allegedly robbed a bank in Fleetwood on March 9

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying two robbery suspects.

On March 9, at 4:38 p.m., police received a report of a robbery at a bank in the 15900-block of Fraser Highway in Fleetwood, according to a release from Const. Gurvinder Ghag.

Ghag said it was reported that two men “threatened bank staff with a suspected firearm and demanded money.”

Officers arrived on scene “within minutes,” according to Ghag, however, both suspects had fled the area and “were able to get aware with a substantial amount of cash.”

Ghag noted that no one was physically injured in the bank incident.

The suspect with the alleged firearm was described as Caucasian. He was wearing a black hoodie with a light-coloured hood and a “construction-type reflector vest.” He has his face covered with a black ski mask.

The second suspect was described as Caucasian, about 20 to 30 years old. He was wearing a red jacket with a hood, black track pants with three white stripes and was wearing a white mask.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

