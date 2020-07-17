The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service fined a camper in Chilliwack after they left pork chops out in the open to defrost while their group went riding. (Jill Hayward photo - Sept. 17, 2008)

Camper in Fraser Valley fined after leaving meat out to defrost in area where bears are

Camper left pork chops out in the open to thaw while they went riding, say conservation officers

Conservation officers are reminding people to keep their campsites bear-proof after a person in Chilliwack left some meat out in an area where bears have been spotted.

The camper left pork chops out in the open to defrost while their group went riding, British Columbia Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) tweeted on July 14.

The person was fined for attracting dangerous wildlife.

Bear activity had already been reported at the recreational site, BCCOS added.

People are urged to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline to report any human-wildlife conflicts where public safety may be at risk, such as this one.

Call the 24-hour RAPP line at 1-877-952-RAPP (7277) or #7277 on the Telus Mobility Network.

