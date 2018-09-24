(UFV)

Campaign seeks to add Farsi to B.C. school curriculum options

Group wants Farsi added to list of nine languages in policy covering second language requirements

Students in B.C.’s public schools could have another option for language studies, if a new campaign is successful.

The Farsi Dar B.C. campaign calls for Farsi, also identified as Persian, to be added to the list of nine languages included in the Education Ministry’s policy covering second language requirements for Grades 5 through 8.

Farsi is spoken in Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan and some Persian Gulf states and the latest Canadian census shows in B.C. it is the mother tongue of more than 43,000 residents and more than 28,000 consider it their first language at home.

Farsi Dar B.C. campaign founding member Amir Bajehkian says he believes those numbers don’t reflect all Persian speakers and census data shows Farsi is spoken more frequently in B.C. than French, German, Italian, Spanish or Japanese.

Those five languages, and Mandarin, Punjabi, Korean and American Sign Language are included in the list of languages approved by the B.C. school curriculum and Bajehkian says it’s time Farsi was also acknowledged.

READ MORE: Clock is ticking on resurgence of First Nation languages

He says some local school board representatives, several provincial politicians and a number of municipal election candidates turned out Sunday at a public information session to support adding Farsi to the language policy.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
School, church, old mining site make Heritage BC’s first ‘watch list’
Next story
Safe Surrey Coalition opposes removing any property from ALR

Just Posted

Teenage girl, 17, accused of stabbing girl, 16, in Surrey

Victim’s injuries not life-threatening

Fraser Health to buy two private MRI clinics in Surrey, Abbotsford

New clinics will provide 2,000 more MRIs by fiscal year-end

Fledgling Surrey City Orchestra tunes up for showcase concert Friday

Conductor Stuart Martin’s four-year goal is to build a core group of about 60 Surrey-based musicians

Safe Surrey Coalition opposes removing any property from ALR

McCallum and Pettigrew take issue with a Port Kells proposal to exclude property from the Agricultural Land Reserve

Cloverdale CHAMP celebrates War Amps on its 100th anniversary

Child Amputee Program provides financial and peer support

Live bear cam: Let the fishing begin

Watch bears in Alaska’s Katmai National Park catch their dinner live.

Police release sketch of man who allegedly masturbated in UBC shower

RMCP say a woman walked in on him naked in the bathroom

B.C. electric vehicle subsidy fund drains faster than expected

Province adds another $10 million to incentive fund

Fraser Valley horse trainer suing feed mill after death of five animals

Alicia Harper seeking $500,000 to $1 million in losses and damages from Hi-Pro Feeds

‘I’ll never forgive you:’ Victim impact statements at hearing for Calgary killer

Curtis Healy was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday in the death of Dawns Baptiste.

Man accused of mailing bomb to his brother in B.C. has died

Leon Nepper was found in ‘medical distress’ at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre on Sunday

It’s shaping up to be quite a finish in CFL’s West Division standings

The Calgary Stampeders (10-2) are first, four points ahead of the Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-5).

Twice-convicted killer set to inherit multimillion-dollar company found guilty of father’s murder

A Toronto judge ruled that Dellen Millard is guilty of first-degree murder in death of his father,

Campaign seeks to add Farsi to B.C. school curriculum options

Group wants Farsi added to list of nine languages in policy covering second language requirements

Most Read