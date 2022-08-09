Camp Choice is held at the Zajac Ranch on Stave Lake. (Special to The News)

Camp Choice is held at the Zajac Ranch on Stave Lake. (Special to The News)

Camp Choice returns to Zajac Ranch after COVID interruption

Lower Mainland kids benefit from unique camp on Stave Lake

Camp Choice at Zajac Ranch is back this year, but the fundraising has been set back by COVID-19.

Camp Choice director Corisa Bell said the program serves a group of young people who need a week at camp. There are hundreds of children in our communities who are at-risk of drug and alcohol abuse, self-harm, and suicide, she said. These kids do not get the opportunity to just “be a kid,” because they are faced with adult situations and choices every day.

It costs $1,000 per youth to send them to a facilitated camp for a week. The organizers of Camp Choice have not been able to hold their annual gala fundraiser to support this cause for the past two years. Still, this week they are attending the camp on the shores of Stave Lake in Mission from Aug. 8-12, and the organizers are asking for donations.

“Coming out of the Covid era the youth really wanted this camp to happen, and one way or another we are making it happen and trusting the funds will come,” said Phil Moore, vice-chair of Camp Choice BC.

Bell, who is running for mayor of Maple Ridge in the fall election, describes the camp as being life changing for some of the kids who attend.

“It’s important for society to guide, teach, and be there for our children while they are developing into adults,” she said. “I’m in my 40’s now, and grateful society has come to a place of understanding that what affects us as adults is often the trauma experienced as children. I’m inspired every day that emotional intelligence is something we can discuss openly.”

READ ALSO: Young Lower Mainland father wouldn’t be where he is today without community support

“The key is to move through trauma,” Bell added. “When youth have the skills to be able to do this, their future trajectories can look different than if they were left to be silent, like previous generations.”

She said the camp emphasizes fun and community, and youth learn responsibility, choice and leadership skills. The hope is they will take their positive energy and desire for change back to their communities to create a positive, lasting impact.

For more information, or to donate, see their website campchoicebc.com

READ ALSO: Environmental leader to run for Maple Ridge city council

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple RidgePitt Meadows

Previous story
B.C. wildfires: 55 blazes burning, 8 of particular concern
Next story
4-hectare wildfire north of Mission suspected to be human-caused

Just Posted

Artist’s conception of a five-highrise residential development proposed for Surrey city centre, source City of Surrey
Surrey council gives thumbs-up to 5-tower residential project downtown

Surrey RCMP say an elderly pedestrian is in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Newton Monday evening (Aug. 8) on 76 Avenue, near 151A Street. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Elderly pedestrian has ‘life-threatening injuries’ after being hit by car: Surrey RCMP

(File photo)
Crime down in Surrey, White Rock last year compared to ‘20: Stats Canada

It was all smiles for Cloverdale’s U10 Spurs after the kids captured a provincial championship banner over the August long weekend. (Photo submitted: Tina Todorovic)
U10 Spurs win provincial gold