Surrey RCMP headquarters. March 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Call us, police urge public after group claims van has been following women in Surrey

Social media post says group has connected with 4 women who say they were followed while walking

Surrey RCMP is encouraging the public to report suspicious activity to police “following a recent social media post circulating in the community of women being followed by a white van.”

According to Const. Gurvinder Ghag, the detachment’s special victims unit was advised of the social media post and “has reached out to the individual who posted it in order to seek more information.”

“To date, SVU have not received any reported incidents of women being followed by men in a white van,” Ghag notes in the release. “The Surrey Crime Analysis Unit is doing a detailed search of police files to see whether any recent files match the information in the social media post.”

A Facebook and Instagram “alert” from The Kaur Movement on Tuesday (May 17), directed at women who go for walks day or night in Surrey, tells women “to please be extra cautious.”

“The kaur movement team has been receiving complaints/emails by women under the age of 25 saying they were being followed by 2-4 men in a white van near tamanawis & panorama area.” It adds the group has been in touch with four women.

The Kaur Movement also says it has “organized a group of amazing men in Surrey who are on call 24/7 for the kaur movement and will come to you if you are (in) need of support/help. I also have a group of amazing girls who can help you make a police report if you are not comfortable doing it alone.”

Meantime, Ghag said it’s “important that residents in our community report their concerns to police so they can be fully investigated.”

“We have specially trained victim services caseworkers who can help witnesses and victims of crime, and walk them through the process of reporting to police.”

Anyone with information about suspicious activity in Surrey is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


