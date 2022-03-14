A police officeer photographs protesters as they gather at the Foothills Hospital to oppose COVID-19 related public health measures in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A police officeer photographs protesters as they gather at the Foothills Hospital to oppose COVID-19 related public health measures in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police chief says officers in no-win situation at weekend protest clash

Some are concerned police have allowed weekly protest to grow by not enforcing the law

Calgary’s police chief says officers were in a no-win situation when anti-vaccine, anti-mask protesters got into a “standoff situation” with residents and other counter-protesters on the weekend.

Mark Neufeld held a news conference today to respond to concerns from the mayor, city councillors and residents that police have allowed the weekly protest to grow by not enforcing the law.

People living in and around the Beltline, an area just south of the city’s downtown, say the protests have been taking place every weekend since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peter Oliver, president of the Beltline Neighbourhoods Association, says the crowds have ballooned since a truckers protest in Ottawa and residents have had enough.

Neufield says officers had the difficult task on Saturday of managing two separate but related protests.

He says the “freedom” protesters refused — for the first time — to follow police directions, which led to the two groups coming together in what was seen as a public safety issue.

Police were seen in videos physically moving some of the residents and counter-protesters using police service bikes.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Truckers rolling rally against high fuel costs slows rush hour traffic in Lower Mainland
Next story
White Rock files petition response in bullying and harassment case

Just Posted

Students practice at the Fraser Valley Baton Club in Clayton Heights. (Photo submitted: Kelda Piluke)
‘Learn to Twirl’ baton classes coming to Clayton

TEASER PHOTO
Father’s death explored in Surrey-raised playwright’s in-home ‘Empire of the Son (Reimagined)’

A long lineup of truckers headed west on Highway 1, slowing morning rush hour traffic, on Monday morning, March 14. (DriveBC image)
Truckers rolling rally against high fuel costs slows rush hour traffic in Lower Mainland

Fleetwood Park Dragons girls basketball team with the Axe division banner they won Saturday (March 12) at the Surrey Fire Fighters Goodwill Classic tournament. (Photo: facebook.com/surreyfirefighterscharitablesociety)
Fleetwood Park girls top Semiahmoo in Axe final of all-Surrey basketball Classic