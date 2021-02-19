Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on April 9, 2020. Calgary police have charged a man in the sex assaults of six students when he was a junior high school teacher two decades ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on April 9, 2020. Calgary police have charged a man in the sex assaults of six students when he was a junior high school teacher two decades ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police charge man in sexual assaults on students over six-year period

Michael Andreassen Gregory, who is 57 and lives in De Winton, Alta., is charged with six counts

Police in Calgary have charged a man in the alleged sexual assaults of six students between 15 and 20 years ago when he was a junior high school teacher.

They say a woman came forward last September saying that, nearly two decades earlier, a teacher had undressed her and other female students during a canoe trip their school did not sanction.

Police investigated and found five other women who reported sexual involvement with the same teacher at the Calgary junior high school between 1999 and 2005.

Police believe the teacher, who taught there between 1986 and 2006, used his position of trust to groom the students and get them into situations in which sexual activities could occur.

They note in a statement that young people cannot give free and informed consent to any sexual activity with someone in a position of trust and authority over them.

Michael Andreassen Gregory, who is 57 and lives in De Winton, Alta., is charged with six counts of sexual assault and 11 counts of sexual exploitation.

“There can be a lot of confusion and mixed emotions when a young person experiences exploitation by someone they trusted,” said Staff Sgt. Michelle Doyle of the Calgary Police Service sex crimes unit.

“It can often take many years before the person looks back on it and realizes that what happened was not OK and that it needs to be reported.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Calgary

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Mom of missing Chilliwack woman, 23, urging people to keep looking for her
Next story
Steakhouses, champagne rooms and almond chai bars: Thompson-Nicola Regional District spending

Just Posted

Brady Sandes, pictured with his brother Dayton, signs a letter of intent to play college ball at Simpson University in Redding, Calif. (Photo submitted)
Cloverdale minor baseball player signs to play college ball in the U.S

Brady Sandes signs a letter of intent to play for Simpson University Red Hawks

Sources’ David Young thanks participants at a previous Coldest Night of the Year event; this year’s event, set for this weekend, will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Aaron Hinks photo)
White Rock’s Coldest Night of Year event begins today

More than $170,000 has been raised for virtual Sources fundraiser

The White Rock Pier will be lit blue on Monday, as part of the Girl Guides’ Guiding Lights Across BC campaign. (Aaron Hinks photo)
White Rock Pier, Surrey city hall to be lit blue for Guiding Lights campaign

Provincewide Girl Guide-organized event set for Feb. 22

An example of a Surrey Police cruiser, showcased at Mayor Doug McCallum’s State of the City Address at Civic Hotel in May of 2019. (File photo)
Chief Constable says a Surrey Police Foundation should be ‘full on’ by early 2022

Its purpose would be to raise money for community policing programs

The entrance at Fleetwood Villa in Surrey. (Photo: dignified.ca)
Three residents test positive for COVID-19 at Surrey assisted-living facility

This is the third outbreak at the care home

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

Kamloops. Flickr.
Steakhouses, champagne rooms and almond chai bars: Thompson-Nicola Regional District spending

A look into five years’ worth of Sukh Gill’s TNRD credit card spending

Coyote sightings are not uncommon, but attacks on humans are. (BP File Photo)
Runners and pets fall target to coyotes, cougars in Lower Mainland

An unprecedented number of joggers have been attacked by coyotes this winter

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Avery Shoaf, Mike Hall and son Connor Hall, amidst the massive collection of cars at Mike’s property near Tappen, are returning TV with Season 3 of Rust Valley Restorers. (Contributed)
Shuswap’s Mike Hall geared up for third season of Rust Valley Restorers

Star of reality TV show talks about life, cars and keeping it real in Rust Valley

Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on April 9, 2020. Calgary police have charged a man in the sex assaults of six students when he was a junior high school teacher two decades ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police charge man in sexual assaults on students over six-year period

Michael Andreassen Gregory, who is 57 and lives in De Winton, Alta., is charged with six counts

Alina Durham is urging people to keep searching for her missing daughter, Shaelene Keeler Bell. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Mom of missing Chilliwack woman, 23, urging people to keep looking for her

Alina Durham speaks on what kind of person Shaelene Bell is, $10,000 reward offered for safe return

Chase’s Mick DeRoo-Ludwig staged a one-man hockey game on the narrow and not entirely frozen Chase Creek to encourage others whose games and seasons were cancelled. (Mick DeRoo-Ludwig/Facebook)
Video: Shuswap man skates on, plunges into creek to encourage fellow hockey nuts

Mick DeRoo-Ludwig turned Chase Creek into his own private rink on Feb. 14.

Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Facebook’s blocking news links in Australia ‘irresponsible’: Guilbeault

Meanwhile, Google has reached a voluntary deal with Australian publishers

Most Read