In January 2018, Revelstoke RCMP and Search and Rescue Volunteers searched the Boulder Mountain Area for two lost snowmobilers. (File)

Calgary man dies in snowmobiling incident near Revelstoke

Boulder Mountain is a popular snowmobiling area west of the city

A Calgary man died while snowmobiling near Revelstoke last weekend.

According to the B.C. Coroners Service, the incident occurred in the Sugar Bowl at Boulder Mountain, when a snowmobiler in his 50s came to “his unexpected death”. He was snowmobiling at the time of his death. Revelstoke Search and Rescue responded to the incident.

Boulder Mountain is roughly 10 kilometres west of the city.

The B.C. Coroners Service continued that it’s in the early stages of its fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means.

Black Press has reached out to the RCMP for comment and will update with their response.

 

