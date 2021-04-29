Bystanders help police make arrest during foot pursuit in Surrey

Cory Ulmer Brown, 25, nabbed after trying to run away from police on Tuesday

Police in Surrey got a little help from bystanders when chasing down a suspect in Whalley on Tuesday (April 27).

Surrey RCMP say it all started when they were called at about 2 a.m. about a vehicle that had a its rear plate covered in the 9500-block of 132nd Street. When officers showed up and started questioning a man and woman in the parking lot of a convenience store, the man suddenly ran off.

People who saw what happened stopped the man and the officer caught up and arrested him. Police say it turns out the man was breaching court-ordered conditions, including allegedly breaching a condition not to attend the convenience store where he was found.

Twenty-five-year-old Cory Ulmer Brown of Surrey has been charged with two counts of breach of probation and was remanded in custody.

“This police file has a lot of great layers to it,” said Surrey RCMP Constable Sarbjit Sangha, media relations officer. “Everything from the initial reporting of a suspicious vehicle, to the assistance of the bystanders. We appreciate the help and support of the community.”

To make a report to Surrey RCMP, call 604-599-0502 or 911 in an emergency. To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit solvecrime.ca.



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

Surreysurrey rcmp