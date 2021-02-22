WestStone Group vice-president Bob Dominick gives former Stardust employee Bonnie Burnside a commemorative piece of the demolished building. (submitted photo)

WestStone Group vice-president Bob Dominick gives former Stardust employee Bonnie Burnside a commemorative piece of the demolished building. (submitted photo)

Buy a brick of Stardust building for $50 donation to one Surrey charity

‘A great way to help ensure the Stardust spirit carries on,’ says developer of the Whalley site

Now that the former roller rink has been torn down, a “Stardust Memorabilia Fundraiser” will benefit Surrey Christmas Bureau.

A “priceless piece” of the Whalley landmark – a brick of the building – can be had for a minimum $50 donation to the charity.

“Sadly, Stardust is no more but thanks to the WestStone Group, you can take a piece of Stardust home with you!” promises a post on canadahelps.org. “Simply make a donation to the Surrey Christmas Bureau Stardust Memorabilia Fund.

“Once we have received your donation, we will contact you with further details regarding how you can collect your priceless piece of Stardust! Don’t wait! There is a limited supply! Thank you for your support!”

At 10240 City Parkway, the building was demolished on Feb. 13 to make way for the 49-storey GEC Education Mega Centre.

(Story continues below)

Former rink employee Bonnie Burnside, now the manager of Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association, was recently given a commemorative piece of the building by WestStone Group vice-president Bob Dominick.

“We understand that Stardust holds an important place in the hearts of those that once lived or grew up in Surrey,” Dominick said in a news release. “We thought that by providing people the opportunity to take home a souvenir, while also helping to raise funds for such a worthy cause. would be a great way to help ensure the Stardust spirit carries on.”

The Stardust sign was removed from the 18,000-square-foot building when the rink closed in 2005, after 34 years of operation in that area of Whalley.

• READ MORE in story from Jan. 11: Old Stardust building will soon bite the dust to make way for tall tower

In the years since 2005, the single-storey cinder-block building was home to a Liquidation World store, Central City Arena (for eight years, from 2010 to early 2018), Integrity Now’s headquarters during the 2018 civic election campaign and, most recently, Surrey Christmas Bureau’s seasonal toy depot.

“For the Surrey Christmas Bureau,” says a post on the fundraiser, “it was home to our Toy Depot in 2018 and 2019, providing an essential location for the Bureau to ensure approximately 2,000 low-income families received toys and grocery gift cards and were able to celebrate a happy holiday season.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Buy a brick of Stardust building for $50 donation to one Surrey charity

'A great way to help ensure the Stardust spirit carries on,' says developer of the Whalley site

