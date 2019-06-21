File photo White Rock Community Centre will be the venue for several meetings this week including public open houses on the OCP review Tuesday and Thursday, and a community forum on council’s progress on Wednesday.

Busy week for White Rock council

Highlights include annual report, parking decision and community forums

The City of White Rock is scheduled to present its 2018 Annual Report at city council’s regular meeting Monday night (June 24, 7 p.m. at city hall).

The report will include audited financial statements, information on tax exemptions and services and also the previous council’s strategic goals and activities, and also the 2018-2022 council strategic priorities.

There will also be opportunity for public to ask questions at the meeting concerning the report. For information on written submissions, visit the website at whiterockcity.ca

Also on Monday’s agenda will be the delayed final vote on proposed new waterfront parking rates, including free parking Monday to Friday during the February to November ‘winter season’.

Compensating for this would be a rise in rates during the April to September ‘summer season’ to $4 per hour in high demand zones, and $3.50 in a value-priced zone west of Oxford Street.

In a busy week, the city will also hold a public open house Tuesday (June 25) from 5-8 p.m. at White Rock Community Centre, 15154 Russell Ave to discuss the city’s Official Community Plan review (another at the same location on Thursday, June 27 from 7:30-9 p.m. will specifically discuss waterfront issues).

And on Wednesday (June 26) at 6:30 p.m. at the community centre, city council will hold a public forum to discuss its accomplishments to date and goals for the remainder of its term in office.

