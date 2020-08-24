‘Busy summer’ for White Rock RCMP traffic enforcement

Last month, more than 190 vehicles were stopped

“Today’s enforcement is at…. hint it’s a 50k/h area… noise and speed are the focus, however #RoadSafety is always a priority! #DriveSafe and have a great weekend! #whiterock,” White Rock RCMP tweeted Aug. 21, along with this image. (White Rock RCMP photo)

White Rock RCMP is on pace to match, or exceed, the number traffic stops it conducted on city streets last month.

According to numbers provided by the police, White Rock officers stopped more than 190 vehicles in the city last month, with some stops resulting in violation tickets or inspection orders.

“I believe the month of August will be at least that high in number of traffic stops as well, if not higher,” White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears emailed Peace Arch News, adding that it has been a “busy summer.”

Last May, White Rock RCMP announced it was putting an emphasis on cracking down on noisy vehicles.

Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls said at the time ongoing enforcement that includes education and ticketing is ramping up in response to concerns police have heard from residents regarding noise from vehicles with modified or removed mufflers.

In recent weeks, the police detachment has been active on Twitter, sharing sites where police are monitoring for speed and excessive sound.

Monday afternoon, police tweeted that they were at Stayte Road and Roper Avenue.

“Inspection order for modified exhaust in first 5 mins. #WhiteRock please #slowdown,” @WhiteRockRCMP tweeted.

On Aug. 21, the department tweeted a photo of a police cruiser near Generations Playground on 16 Avenue.

“Today’s enforcement is at …. hint it’s a 50k/h area,” the tweet read.

“Noise and speed are the focus.”

