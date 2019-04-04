White Rock’s extreme-weather shelter has closed for the season. (File photo)

Busy season for White Rock weather shelter

Overnight refuge sought more than 1,600 times between November and March

White Rock’s extreme-weather shelter has closed for the season, and statistics show it was a busy one.

According to figures shared Tuesday (April 2), a total of 1,639 overnight guests were logged at the Star of the Sea Hall over the 90 nights that the shelter operated between Nov. 25 and March 12.

During the 2017-’18 season, when the shelter opened 72 times, 923 guests were recorded.

Operated by Peninsula United Church – with Options Community Services Society – the shelter only opens during extreme-weather events or if temperatures dip close to zero.

The latest statistics show that more men than women seek its warmth, and that the busiest nights were in March, when as many as 29 guests came to stay in one night.

That same month, an average of 25 people per night was logged over 12 days open, compared to the season’s average of 18 per night.

February saw the most number of guests, with 543 recorded over 27 days.

Shelter officials told Peace Arch News in December that as many as 26 people were using the shelter on any given night. At the time, that number was a new record for the shelter.


