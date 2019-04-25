It was a busy morning for passengers on Thursday morning. The Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay ferry scheduled for 9 a.m. is 100 per cent full and the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen ferry scheduled for 9 a.m. is sitting at 88 per cent full. (BC Ferries/Twitter)

Busy day for passengers on BC Ferries

First two sailings from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay full Thursday morning

It’s a busy Thursday morning for ferry travellers.

Both the 7 and 9 a.m. Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay sailings are 100 per cent full and the ferry scheduled for 11 a.m. is sitting at 78 per cent full, as of 7 a.m.

Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen’s first sailing was full and the 9 a.m. ferry is sitting at 88 per cent full with the 11 a.m. at 58 per cent full, as of 7 a.m.

The Duke Point to Tsawwassen ferry scheduled for 7:45 a.m. is 53 per cent full and the 10:15 ferry is 33 per cent full.

Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay’s ferry for 8:25 is 27 per cent full.


